The life of legendary Tito Puente becomes a transmedia experience

Twenty years have passed since the death of Tito Puente, aka "El Rey del Mambo," and now his fans will be able to enjoy a well-deserved tribute his family is putting together.

According to Deadline, Puente's family has partnered with Edward James Olmos to create a series of projects that will turn the life of this six-time Grammy-winning Latin legend into a real 360-degree biography that includes film, television and even VR content.

Puente's son, Tito Puente Jr., has also joined the project with producer and writer Damon Whitaker, artist and producer David Guzman and director-producer Michael D. Olmos, who will bring this great coverage of the Rey del Mambo's life and musical career to fruition.

The team is now working on a docuseries with previously unreleased footage, especially of the Puente family Finca, which will focus on the artist's struggle to popularize Latin music. They are also developing a unique virtual reality project and a tribute album featuring contemporaries of Tito Puente.

A great musical legacy

Tito Puente Jr. also showed his enthusiasm for the project: "We are delighted that Tito Puente's story is finally becoming a reality, thanks to the vision of Mr. Olmos and his team. The story of Tito Puente, of his extensive career and his timeless music, will be told and shared with fans of all generations, young and old," he said. "We hope to inspire audiences around the world with his story and rich musical legacy."

Raised in the barrios of New York, Tito Puente's life encompasses much more than music. The artist served in the military and fought for the rights of Afro-Latino and African-American musicians who played in segregated clubs.

"This will be Tito Puente's greatest experience. I want this story to celebrate life and hope, especially in these dark times," said Edward James Olmos. "Tito's story is timeless because it shows the whole world that you can start from a humble beginning, but that through passion, discipline, and hard work - and a great sense of humor - you can still change the world."