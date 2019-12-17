Latino Representation in Jumanji: Why 'The Next Level' is the bonus track we need

Do you remember Alan Parrish, the boy who disappeared while playing a board game called Jumanji and reappeared 26 years later as an adult?

In the new franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level –adapted to the new gamified times we live in– the powerful Jumanji becomes a video game that "sips" a group of teenagers and gives them an avatar so that the battle of the protagonists no longer takes place hand-in-hand but within the game itself. An example that the virtual and the real are more related than ever, and they can mutually benefit.

At least for the American Dominican actress Dania Ramirez, who gives life to a Latino avatar in the film.

"I grew up in an apartment full of people with my family living in one bedroom, and a second family living in another bedroom and for a Dominican girl who played video games for the first time in the United States, and now she's acting in a great movie about a video game, this is my American dream," she tells NBC.

For Ramirez, who moved with his family from the Dominican Republic to New York when he was 10, video games can have a powerful effect on people, help them achieve their dreams and even explore their identity. How? Through the freedom they reach with their virtual avatars.

According to the researchers, the players improve their avatars, producing a sort of compensatory effect of their shortcomings in real life.

"When my kids play video games, they are sometimes thrilled to discover how they can make their avatars look more like them and, as a Latina, representation in video games and the media is important because they need to represent the diversity in which we live. And the avatars are helping players explore who they are," she sums up.

This gamer passion of the actress, which could go through a promotional argument, is scientifically proven. Researchers call it the "Prometheus effect."

In other words, by choosing the physical characteristics of a video game's avatar, we not only tend to make it look more like us but at the same time, the player adopts certain attitudes and behaviors of his character within the game.