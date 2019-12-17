Latino Representation in Jumanji: Why 'The Next Level' is the bonus track we need
The Dominican-American actress plays an avatar guide in the successful franchise. Can video games help us win games in life?
Do you remember Alan Parrish, the boy who disappeared while playing a board game called Jumanji and reappeared 26 years later as an adult?
In the new franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level –adapted to the new gamified times we live in– the powerful Jumanji becomes a video game that "sips" a group of teenagers and gives them an avatar so that the battle of the protagonists no longer takes place hand-in-hand but within the game itself. An example that the virtual and the real are more related than ever, and they can mutually benefit.
At least for the American Dominican actress Dania Ramirez, who gives life to a Latino avatar in the film.
"I grew up in an apartment full of people with my family living in one bedroom, and a second family living in another bedroom and for a Dominican girl who played video games for the first time in the United States, and now she's acting in a great movie about a video game, this is my American dream," she tells NBC.
For Ramirez, who moved with his family from the Dominican Republic to New York when he was 10, video games can have a powerful effect on people, help them achieve their dreams and even explore their identity. How? Through the freedom they reach with their virtual avatars.
According to the researchers, the players improve their avatars, producing a sort of compensatory effect of their shortcomings in real life.
"When my kids play video games, they are sometimes thrilled to discover how they can make their avatars look more like them and, as a Latina, representation in video games and the media is important because they need to represent the diversity in which we live. And the avatars are helping players explore who they are," she sums up.
This gamer passion of the actress, which could go through a promotional argument, is scientifically proven. Researchers call it the "Prometheus effect."
In other words, by choosing the physical characteristics of a video game's avatar, we not only tend to make it look more like us but at the same time, the player adopts certain attitudes and behaviors of his character within the game.
Would you like to be taller or more muscular? Perhaps a strong +1000 Latina heroine who uses her powers to save humanity? According to researchers in the field of video games, players are not like gods, who make men in their image and likeness but improve them, producing a kind of compensatory effect of their shortcomings in real life.
This, which may seem frustrating, shapes our own behaviors not only within the game but in its life, due to the impact that our own self-perception has on our psyche. The best example would be that of a person who has had a mediocre experience at a party, but the next day, when she looks at the photos on Facebook, she sees herself smiling, and her perception changes, to the point, that she thinks it has been a "big party".
Characters like Isabela Keyes, from Dead Rising, show the video game industry's efforts to be inclusive.
In the case of video games, it's our avatar who gives us that feeling, so the more inclusive the characters I can choose and the more comfortable I feel with them, the better the effect it will have on my emotional state and the better the fusion between character and person. A symbiosis that is already being implemented in therapy, with video games in which patients with stage fright or social phobia are exposed to situations that terrify them in a controlled way and learn, when they see how their avatar does it, to overcome pitfalls.
Although still, 80% of the protagonists of video games are white males, the industry is working to make the avatars increasingly real, that is, diverse.
Latinas, in this case, and not only through the film Dania Ramirez, but we also have some heroic ambassadors:
As Isabela Keyes, the character of the franchise 'Dead Rising', who began as an antagonist and then became an ally in the fight against a zombie virus, and at any price! Or Mila, from the 'Dead or Alive' series, a Spanish MMA fighter who aspires to be world champion and is free of traces of "stereotype", neither because she is a woman nor because she is Hispanic.
Please tell us what you think about this story