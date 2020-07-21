HBO acquires “De Lo Mío,” a Dominican family story about staying connected across borders

HBO has acquired the exclusive broadcast and streaming rights for the family drama De Lo Mío, starring the Dominican American actress, Sasha Merci.

The title references Dominican slang meaning “of my crew” or “of my people,” used to describe the people closest to you and the pride you feel in having common ground.

Directed by Diana Peralta, her debut film also stars Darlene “Dee Nasty” Demorizi and Héctor Aníbal, tackling issues of family, loss, and the immigrant experience.

De Lo Mío follows the high-spirited sisters, Rita (Merci) and Carolina (Demorizi), raised in New York, who travel to the Dominican Republic to reunite with their brother Dante (Aníbal) to clean out their grandparents' home before it is sold and destroyed. =

While sorting through the remains of their father’s legacy, emotions run high as the siblings must confront the joys, pains and traumas of their past.

It’s clear that there is love between the two sisters and their estranged brother, but there is also resentment.

Dante, who was raised by his grandparents in the Dominican Republic, feels abandoned, and disconnected from his sisters who had the privilege of growing up in the U.S with their father.

“De Lo Mío is a universal story about staying connected with the people you love across borders and generations. I set out to create a love story to my Dominican-American heritage with this film,” Peralta told Hispanically Yours.

The narratives in De Lo Mío are very personal for Peralta, who was shaped by her childhood visits to Santiago, D.R. spending time with her grandparents house.

When her grandfather passed away in 2013, she started exploring the ideas that would be portrayed in the film, reflecting on how her family’s separation between the D.R and the U.S impacted her.

De Lo Mío first debuted at Brooklyn's independent film festival, BAMcinemaFest, in June 2019, and won Best Film at the RiverRun International Film Festival in 2020.

Peralta is thrilled to be partnering with HBO to share her film with a wider audience.

“It’s amazing to see an iconic company like HBO support independent film and also give a platform to AfroLatinx stories,” she said.