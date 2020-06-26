Festival Mix 2020 a Latinx film festival to celebrate LGBTQ pride

As we continue to demand, seek and find more spaces for representation for the LGBTQ Latix community, one of the main challenges continues to be the visibility of the achievements made.

Just as in the question, which is commonplace in so many films in which a classroom, of "If a tree falls in the middle of the forest and no one hears it, did the tree fall?", the question of visibility is important in relation to the achievements of the LGBTQ community.

If we accept that the LGBTQ community can make films, that it is important that we see them in audiovisual productions, but that they do not reach the public, how far have we come?

The 2020 Mix Festival of the Mexican streaming platform Filminlatino helps to resolve that tension with the eleven short films it makes available to the public, free of charge, and which show a myriad of aspects of sexual diversity in Mexico.

These short films range from 3 to 84 minutes and, except for one documentary - "Alessa", about the murder of Alessa Flores a transgender activist on October 13, 2016 - the other ten stories are fiction.

Within the world of fiction, the festival talks about a large number of issues: from the difficulty of getting a job and the way this intersects with the tension of how to show oneself to others - in The Last Woman on Earth (... and Her Objectivist Doppelgänger)–, a network of men who intentionally seek to become infected with HIV and a man who investigates his brother's apparent suicide - in #P0ZME-, the desire and process of getting dressed as a woman for the first time - Tacón, punta, tacón-, sexual exploration and the struggle to accept homosexuality - La dama -, voyeurism and the sexual practices on which the greatest taboos fall - El closet-, the search for professional satisfaction, whether from sexology, singing or activism - Estaciones, this is one of the films that has been best rated by the public - and the fake documentary Club Internacional Aguerridos, a punk and trans adaptation of Romeo and Juliet - this, too, is highly valued by the public in its ratings.

These are other options to get to know different stories from Latin America, spaces to support the work of creators, and to support the cultivation of short films in our region, the work of creators in growth and open us to other perspectives.