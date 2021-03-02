Blue Beetle: all set for the Latino superhero's solo film

DC and Warnes Bros have already confirmed Puerto Rican director Angel Manuel Soto to bring to life one of the big blockbuster projects in the queue for the big comic book company. The Blue Beetle film project would tackle Jaime Reyes' identity, the third bearer of the blue beetle's powers.

This fictional young teenager born in El Paso will be the company's attempt to diversify towards the Latino market and recreate the phenomenon of other hits such as Black Panther (2018), which was a success among the African-American community.

Although there are great Latino secondary characters in the two great comic book cinematic universes, the truth is that, unfortunately, they have not yet decided to give a leading role to any of them.

Todos los latinos debemos proteger al hermano @angelmanuelsoto & hacer #BlueBeetle la peli mas taquillera en latinoamerica, haganle como quieran aqui entrevista donde habla de sus ideas, el vibe q’ quiere dar al film, que films visualmente lo inspiran https://t.co/wvLvILnB2o — Dick Grayson Shaved Head (@FGGrayson) March 2, 2021

In fact, they have searched through formations such as Teen Titans until they found a superhero that suited, still a teenager like the latest versions of Spiderman, who already appeared in Smallville or Legends of Tomorrow.

The lack of diversity among actors and screenwriters has been pointed out in recent media awards highlighting Latinos represent up to 18% of the U.S. population and ¼ of movie admissions, as reported by The Wrap.

BLUE BEETLE será uno de los grandes éxitos para #DC.



Lamentablemente, el PUEBLO LATINO sigue siendo víctima de prejuicios y discriminación a lo largo del globo.



Jaime Reyes llegó para quebrar las fronteras y dar visibilidad a la igualdad y fraternidad entre culturas.



#comic pic.twitter.com/rTX69BLkKx — La Atlántida DCita (@AtlantidaDCita) March 2, 2021

This project aims to have an impact in that direction. So they contacted Angel Manuel Soto, who directed deeply social and Latino films such as La Granja (2015), teaming up with Mexican screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocher who participated in Scarface and Miss Bala.

Blue Beetle is actually a Fox Comics hero who was first acquired by Charlton Comics before ending up at DC. His powers stem from the possession of a blue beetle talisman. He first had a series in 2006 after Infinite Crisis.

In 2011, Jaime Reyes was given a new cosmic face to the character after the New 52 event and would again have a series.

In this version, the young and proletarian Reyes finds the beetle back from school, merging with the boy to give him resistance, flight capacity, and understanding of alien languages.

At the moment, there is no release date, but, given the reactions, there are many who are eager to finally see the first Latino superhero while waiting to know who will be cast in the role.

Unfortunately, there is no premiere date, although production is expected to begin in the fall.