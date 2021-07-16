Advertisement

Antonio Banderas joins cast of latest Indiana Jones movie

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas at the Goya awards ceremony. File image.

The Spanish actor Antonio Banderas at the Goya awards ceremony. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP via Getty Images.

Antonio Banderas joins cast of latest Indiana Jones movie

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas joins the filming of Indiana Jones 5 as a yet-to-be-named character.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 07/16/2021 - 09:59
in
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas at the Goya awards ceremony. File image.
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas at the Goya awards ceremony. File image.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
July 16, 2021

Malaga-born actor Antonio Banderas will share the screen with Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the legendary Indiana Jones movie series. According to Variety, Banderas will join the cast of Indiana Jones 5 alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann.

Filming began in June at Pinewood Studios near London, and Banderas seems to be the latest ace up the new production's sleeve. So far, there are no further details about the character he will play, but many are confident that the role will be a leading one and that Banderas will bring his Spanish touch to the film.

This will be the first Indiana Jones film produced by Disney and directed by James Mangold, who has received praise for his work on the Oscar-nominated Logan and Ford v. Ferrari.

Steven Spielberg will continue to participate in the project and will be a producer along with Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. John Williams, composer of many iconic themes, will return for the fifth installment of the film.

Banderas will have to combine filming with preparations for the musical he is co-directing, A Chorus Line, which is expected to premiere on Oct. 8 at Madrid's Teatro Calderón.

Indiana Jones 5 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 29, 2022.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
antonio banderas

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

Arcelia Ramirez at Cannes by Christophe Simon. 
Arcelia Ramirez, Mexican actress who received a standing ovation at Cannes
Emmy Awards statuette.
Only five nominees for the 2021 Emmys are Latino
"Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime," photo courtesy of Netflix.
'Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime,' a new Netflix docu-series from Brazil
Actress Naya Rivera poses for a portrait session at the 2013 Giffoni Film Festival on July 24, 2013 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Remembering Naya Rivera one year after her death
AL DIA News
AL DIA News