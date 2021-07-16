Antonio Banderas joins cast of latest Indiana Jones movie

Malaga-born actor Antonio Banderas will share the screen with Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the legendary Indiana Jones movie series. According to Variety, Banderas will join the cast of Indiana Jones 5 alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann.

It is an honor join on the screen to one of the most charismatic heroes in the history of cinema, with Harrison Ford, Steven Spielberg, James Mangold and the rest of this fabulous #IndianaJones’ team.https://t.co/81jakVRW0p pic.twitter.com/m7GTtUnyh7 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 16, 2021

Filming began in June at Pinewood Studios near London, and Banderas seems to be the latest ace up the new production's sleeve. So far, there are no further details about the character he will play, but many are confident that the role will be a leading one and that Banderas will bring his Spanish touch to the film.

This will be the first Indiana Jones film produced by Disney and directed by James Mangold, who has received praise for his work on the Oscar-nominated Logan and Ford v. Ferrari.

Steven Spielberg will continue to participate in the project and will be a producer along with Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. John Williams, composer of many iconic themes, will return for the fifth installment of the film.

Banderas will have to combine filming with preparations for the musical he is co-directing, A Chorus Line, which is expected to premiere on Oct. 8 at Madrid's Teatro Calderón.

Indiana Jones 5 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 29, 2022.