A million trees to protect Machupicchu

Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra inaugurated the joint project between the State and the private sector to plant one million native trees in Machupicchu.

by anamariae
 01/20/2020 - 13:16
Machupicchu, photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images.
By Ana María Enciso Noguera
January 20, 2020

Ten days ago, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra planted the first tree of the initiative "One million trees for Machupicchu and its buffer zone", which will be carried out in partnership between the Ministry of Environment, the National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State (Sernanp), the Municipality of Machupicchu, the Regional Government of Cusco, several tourism companies and the local population.

The objective is to reforest the buffer zone, the forest and jungle terrain surrounding the historic sanctuary, to make it less vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, the mudslides it is suffering in winter, and forest fires in summer.

It is hoped that within two years, this million trees will occupy an area equivalent to 11,000 hectares of the 35,000 hectares of the historic and ecological reserve where Machupicchu is located and will be made exclusively from native tree species, including queñua, chachacomo, and tasta up to the Andean zone, and alder, pacaymono, chalanque, and incense in the Amazon zone.

The Association of Tourism Agencies of Cusco has announced its plans to include in tourist packages the option for each visitor to voluntarily pay the cost of planting a tree, so that tourists also have the possibility of participating in the protection of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Machupicchu
reforestación
cambio climático

