Ida brings record flooding to the Northeast as tornados and more rip the region

After crash landing as a category 4 hurricane in Louisiana, Ida made its way to the Northeast on the afternoon of Sept. 1 downgraded to category 1, but still packing record rainfall and a host of tornadoes for the region.

Both New York and New Jersey issued states of emergency, while all counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania were sent tornado warnings.

As dawn cracked on Sept. 2, parts of Philadelphia were completely submerged underwater as the Schuylkill river rose to levels not seen since 1902.

Apartments were evacuated close to the river bank, cars were submerged under the flow that swallowed I-76 and crews have been dispatched to pump out the water, rescue people stranded in their homes and cars, and provide other forms of relief.

Further north in the city, Manayunk also saw significant flooding overtaking roadways and enveloping cars.

The School District of Philadelphia operated on a two-hour delay on Sept. 2, but will be closed to in-person learning on Friday, Sept. 3 as a result of issues caused by the storm.

Sharing pics I found on fb. You believe in #climatechange #globalwarming now? pic.twitter.com/hXyvE9nVQ3 — Katherine for Philly (@Kathy_Gilmore) September 2, 2021

New York City, which also saw significant flooding, saw record rainfall hit Central Park in just one hour of Ida’s wrath. Flooding trapped people inside their apartment buildings and cars, and killed at least 12 people.

In New Jersey, which saw both flooding and a number of tornadoes tear through neighborhoods, at least 10 people have been killed.

Pennsylvania’s death toll is currently four and in Connecticut, a state trooper is the only fatality.

Across the entire East Coast, upwards of 45 deaths have been reported.

While the weather was nice on Sept. 2, the sun also shone on what will be a significant recovery effort.