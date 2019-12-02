Bolsonaro's Witch Hunt has a new enemy, actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Betraying his responsibility for the ecological tragedy by shooting indiscriminately has become one of the most common strategies of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, who last Friday accused the well-known actor Leonardo DiCaprio of being after the fires that have devastated large areas of the Amazon forest in recent months.

"This Leonardo DiCaprio is a cool guy, right? Donating his money to set the Amazon on fire," Bolsonaro said in a conversation with the media, after declaring that the Word Wildlife Fund (WWF), the world's largest conservation organization, had purchased volunteer firefighters to take photos of the fires they would later use in their benefit campaign.

"So what did the NGO do? What's easier? Burn the rainforest, take pictures, make a video," the president added, pointing out that DiCaprio donated $500,000 to the campaign.

And addressing the actor, he concluded:

"Leonardo DiCaprio, you're contributing to the fires in the Amazon and it's not going to work for you. Part of that (the donation) went to those who are burning the torches.

The incendiary accusation

DiCaprio, a recognized activist against climate change, responded to Bolsonaro's declarations, assuring that he had not donated any money to the campaign neither promoted the fires. And WWF also did it.

“WWF Brazil rejects the attacks on its partners and the lies involving its name, including a series of lie-based social media attacks such as the purchase of photographs linked to a donation from the actor Leonardo DiCaprio,” the WWF stated.

A burning debate

The incidents erupted on Thursday when five firefighters linked to the NGO Alter do Chao were arrested, accused of setting fires in the jungle to document them and use the material in a fundraising campaign. However, they were freed by a judge that same day.

here was no evidence against them.

What there IS, at least according to the opposition and several environmental groups, is a governmental strategy not only to intimidate environmentalists but also to shake off the responsibility of facilitating illegal loggers and large corporations to raze the jungle for commercial purposes.

And it says nothing in the Brazilian President's favor who last August rejected the financial aid promised by the G7 to put out the fires, which are increasingly devastating and bloody large areas of the planet's so-called "green lung.

Lying means, pyromaniac actors and social networks as a tool to extend and feed the witch hunt. Who will be next to pay the duck in Jair Bolsonaro's politics?

Amazon has already paid for it.