Advertisement

Cuéntame Episode 8: Deisy’s Cake Shop

Deisys Cake Shop

Deisy Tapia shown above featured in episode number eight. Image: Dream Art Studio

Cuéntame Episode 8: Deisy’s Cake Shop

The story of a young baker from Kennett Square whose baking stands out from the rest in the community.

by liliaa
 06/02/2020 - 18:00
in
Deisys Cake Shop
Deisys Cake Shop

By Zitlalit Ayllón
June 02, 2020
Cuéntame is an AL DÍA Podcasts series that features the stories of U.S. Latinos narrated by the protagonist.

For this edition of Cuéntame, we visited Deisy’s Cake Shop in Kennett Square to talk to Deisy Tapia about the success of her newly-opened bakery– which opened right before the pandemic hit.

Tapia is a 27-year-old baker who started working for her family’s traditional bakery when she was just in high school. She decided to go to Culinary School to become a pastry chef and her parent’s bakery was the perfect place for her to practice her craft. She spoke about how bringing new ideas has brought more opportunities to her as well as the business. And with a new location available, she has been able to expand to other places in the area. Tune in to listen to her story and how her cakes have grown in popularity among the community. 

If you would like to be featured on Cuéntame, submit your story at [email protected]

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Cuéntame
podcast
podcasts

Please tell us what you think about this story

Advertisement

More in Cuentame / Tell Me

Lazaro Torres for Cuentame
Cuéntame Episode 7: Lazaro Torres
La Voz Latina
Cuéntame Episode 6: Kianni Figuereo
Noel Claudio for Cuéntame
Cuéntame Episode 5: Noel Claudio
Dream Art Studio
Cuéntame Episode 4: Pedro Escárcega
AL DIA News
AL DIA News