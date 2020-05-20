Cuéntame Episode 6: Kianni Figuereo

In this episode of Cuéntame, upcoming college senior, Kianni Figuereo took the time to speak with us about what it took to bring back a college club that was long silent on her campus.

Figuereo is from Dominican parents born and raised in Philadelphia. She encountered the club “La Voz Latina” during her freshman year and later on was advised by the director of diversity and inclusion to take on a leadership role. She became president of the club and was able to recruit other individuals that believed in the potential of the organization just like Figuereo did. Listen as this young leader tells her story on how she has been able to promote and celebrate the Latino culture at Chestnut Hill College.