Cuéntame Episode 4: Pedro Escárcega

The fourth episode of Cuéntame features Pedro Escárcega, one of the owners of the Dream Art Studio company in Wilmington, Delaware.

Escárcega spoke about how his love for video and photography began as an 8 year old boy in México City, from buying his first camera to going to school to pursue his dream. He talks about his experience coming to the US with an idea in mind, and staying to work here permanently. Escárcega tells his journey from opening a small studio and then transforming into what it is today. Listen as he recounts how Dream Art Studio became a project to bring different talents and personalities together.