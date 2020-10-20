Cuéntame Episode 16: Being a good rep of your last name

Advertisement

Meet Janet and Edgar Sotelo, hosts of "Hanging With Los Sotelos". Image: AL DÍA News

The story of how Janet and Edgar Sotelo started a bilingual podcast to inspire others.

by liliaa
 10/20/2020 - 15:02
in
By Zitlalit Ayllón
October 20, 2020
Cuéntame is an AL DÍA Podcast series that features the exceptional stories of U.S. Latinos narrated by the protagonist.
In this episode of Cuéntame, Edgar and Janet Sotelo, a married couple residing in Los Angeles, California share the reasons they decided to launch their podcast, Hanging With Los Sotelos podcast.
 
Being Mexican-American and with different journeys to the U.S., they have one goal in common: to inspire others with their life experiences. Los Sotelos have two daughters and are raising them to lead by example and teaching them to be a light in other people’s lives to make a difference. 
 
Tune in to listen to how this married couple is breaking the stereotypes and to hear the story of how they became Los Sotelos. 
