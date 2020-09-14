Cuéntame Episode 14: Juan Escalante’s Journey Encouraging Others To Take Action for migrant children

Cuéntame is an AL DÍA Podcast series that features the exceptional stories of U.S. Latinos narrated by the protagonist.

The second season of Cuéntame begins with the story of Juan Escalante, an advocate for immigrant rights in Washington D.C.

Escalante was born in Venezuela and moved to the U.S when he was 11 years old. He has been here ever since. Due to a problem with their status, he and his family remain undocumented.

Escalante had to find his way through education until DACA came in 2015. After graduating with a Master’s degree from Florida State University, he moved to D.C. to work as a Digital Campaign Manager for FWD.us.

Escalante continues to be a voice for the immigrant community and his work has received a lot of recognition from various media outlets.

Tune in to listen as he recalls what being an advocate means to him.

If you are one of those stories send us an email at [email protected]