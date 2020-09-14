Advertisement

Cuéntame Episode 14: Juan Escalante’s Journey Encouraging Others To Take Action for migrant children

Juan Escalante

A new episode of Cuéntame featuring Juan Escalante. Image: AL DÍA News

Cuéntame Episode 14: Juan Escalante’s Journey Encouraging Others To Take Action for migrant children

The story of a Venezuelan immigrant who is a voice for undocumented youth. 

by liliaa
 09/14/2020 - 17:23
in
Juan Escalante
Juan Escalante

By Zitlalit Ayllón
September 14, 2020
Cuéntame is an AL DÍA Podcast series that features the exceptional stories of U.S. Latinos narrated by the protagonist.

The second season of Cuéntame begins with the story of Juan Escalante, an advocate for immigrant rights in Washington D.C. 

Escalante was born in Venezuela and moved to the U.S when he was 11 years old. He has been here ever since. Due to a problem with their status, he and his family remain undocumented. 

Escalante had to find his way through education until DACA came in 2015. After graduating with a Master’s degree from Florida State University, he moved to D.C. to work as a Digital Campaign Manager for FWD.us. 

Escalante continues to be a voice for the immigrant community and his work has received a lot of recognition from various media outlets. 

Tune in to listen as he recalls what being an advocate means to him.  

If you are one of those stories send us an email at [email protected]

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Cuéntame
podcast
podcasts

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Cuentame / Tell Me

Cuentame Episode 13
Cuéntame Episode 13: A Chef’s Savory Rise to the Top
Cuentame Episode 12
Cuéntame Episode 12: A Dreamer's Story of Perseverance
Cuentame Episode 11
Cuéntame Episode 11: Panama’s Chinese Pop Star
AL DÍA DIgest
Al DÍA Digest: Remembering Sylvia Rivera
AL DIA News
AL DIA News