Cuéntame Episode 13: A Chef’s Savory Rise to the Top

Tune in to listen to Natalie Rangel's Story. Image: AL DÍA News

Cuéntame Episode 13: A Chef’s Savory Rise to the Top

The story of how young chef, Natalie Rangel, became a kitchen manager through hard work and love for her craft.

by liliaa
 07/20/2020 - 15:25
By Zitlalit Ayllón
July 20, 2020
Cuéntame is an AL DÍA Podcast series that features the exceptional stories of U.S. Latinos narrated by the protagonist.

For episode 13, Natalie Rangel visited the AL DÍA studio to talk about her experience working her way up to be a kitchen manager at Hudson Table in Philadelphia. 

Rangel was born in New Jersey to Mexican parents, from a young age she knew a career in the kitchen is what she wanted to pursue. After completing a culinary program at Hudson Community College, she started working for various restaurants, working long hours, and sometimes even three jobs at a time. Rangel then found Hudson Table which gave her the opportunity to lead a team in Philadelphia. Tune in to listen to how Rangel has been able to stand out in her profession at only 28 years old. 

If you are one of these stories, send us an email at [email protected]

