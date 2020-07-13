Advertisement

Cuéntame Episode 12: A Dreamer's Story of Perseverance

Tune in to Episode 12 and hear the story of Daniel Moreno. Image: AL DÍA News

The story of how Daniel Moreno achieved his career goals despite not always having the necessary resources. 

by liliaa
 07/13/2020 - 17:00
By Zitlalit Ayllón
July 13, 2020
Cuéntame is an AL DÍA Podcast series that features the exceptional stories of U.S. Latinos narrated by the protagonist.

Episode 12 features the story of Daniel Moreno, a young professional in the city of Philadelphia who never gave up on his pursuit of education.

Moreno came to the United States from Venezuela when he was 10 years old, right before the situation in his country got worse. He moved to Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to be exact and lived there until he was a senior in high school, when his family lost their home. 

Despite the new distance to school, Moreno continued his senior year and managed to graduate. 

He was recruited by Rosemont College to play on their first-ever men’s soccer team. Three years later, DACA went into effect and he was able to get a job as a teacher, although it wasn’t his original plan. Listen as Daniel Moreno tells the story of how he rose above the hardships life presented to him. 

If you are one of these stories, send us an email at [email protected]

