Cuéntame Episode 11: Panama’s Chinese Pop Star

Cuéntame is an AL DÍA Podcasts series that features the exceptional stories of U.S. Latinos narrated by the protagonist. Music: Duele Verte Ir by Wilson Ching.

For this episode of Cuéntame, we had a conversation with Wilson Ching, who is a pop singer with a very diverse background.

Ching was born to Chinese parents in a Latin American country, Panama to be exact. He came to the United States to learn English when he was 14 years old but his life took a spin when he decided to pursue a career as a singer. Now having a fan base not only here but also in his home country, he hopes that other Latinos with a Chinese background see him as a role model to dream big and follow their passion just like he did. Tune in to listen to Ching’s story of resilience in the music industry.

If you are one of these stories, send us an email at [email protected]