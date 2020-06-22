Cuéntame Episode 10: Latinas in Faith

Cuéntame is an AL DÍA Podcasts series that features the exceptional stories of U.S. Latinos narrated by the protagonist.

This episode of Cuéntame features Alliyah Maduro and her 12-year-old sister, Amarelis Vargas, who told their story of how they started their own accessory and beauty website.

Latinas in Faith was created by Maduro, who had the desire to start a business that would be able to help others. She decided to create her own website where she could sell her jewelry and be able to include her little sister in something meaningful.

They sell their handmade products and deliver them with a bible verse that they believe will help inspire women to continue in their journeys with faith. Listen as they share their goals to grow their business and to bring more women to work with them.

If you would like to be featured on Cuéntame, submit your story at [email protected]