Advertisement

Al DÍA Digest: Remembering Sylvia Rivera

AL DÍA DIgest

New episode available now on all platforms. Image: AL DÍA News

Al DÍA Digest: Remembering Sylvia Rivera

A new episode that features the life of Sylvia Rivera, the state of Latinx Candidates, and Paulo and his two mothers. 

by liliaa
 06/26/2020 - 11:53
in
AL DÍA DIgest
AL DÍA DIgest

By Ana Maria Enciso and Nigel Thompson
June 26, 2020
Produced and edited by Zitlalit Ayllón.

This edition of Digest welcomes staff writer Nigel Thompson to talk with Ana Maria about the primary’s evolution and the state of Latinx candidates. They remember the story of Sylvia Rivera, the pioneering Latinx that led the revolution for LGBTQ rights in the US. And to finish the episode they speak about Paulo, the first Cuban child to have officially been recognized to have two mothers.

Óyelo, que te conviene!

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
AL DÍA Digest
podcast
podcasts

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Cuentame / Tell Me

Cuentame Episode 10
Cuéntame Episode 10: Latinas in Faith
New episode of Cuéntame, featuring Juan Cerezo. Image: AL DÍA News
Cuéntame Episode 9: A doctor in the making
Deisys Cake Shop
Cuéntame Episode 8: Deisy’s Cake Shop
Lazaro Torres for Cuentame
Cuéntame Episode 7: Lazaro Torres
AL DIA News
AL DIA News