Al DÍA Digest: Remembering Sylvia Rivera

Produced and edited by Zitlalit Ayllón.

This edition of Digest welcomes staff writer Nigel Thompson to talk with Ana Maria about the primary’s evolution and the state of Latinx candidates. They remember the story of Sylvia Rivera, the pioneering Latinx that led the revolution for LGBTQ rights in the US. And to finish the episode they speak about Paulo, the first Cuban child to have officially been recognized to have two mothers.

Óyelo, que te conviene!