9/11 20th Anniversary: ​​Where were you 20 years ago? How old were you? What were you doing?

20th anniversary of 9/11. Photo AL DÍA News

Together we will reconstruct the history of 9/11, a day that changed the world.

by Juliana Bedoya
 08/27/2021 - 18:45
By AL DÍA News Staff
August 27, 2021

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. A tragedy that not only changed the country, but the entire world and a whole generation.

But two decades have already passed, a new generation was very young or had not even been born when the events occurred and another has grown up in a world that was marked by what happened that day.

That is why we want to rebuild with you, our readers, what was September 11, 2001. All stories count, all points of view, those who were close and those who were far, those who were just children or those who already had a job. Those who lived in the United States, or those who lived abroad. We all have something to say.

How to do it?

If you want to tell us your story, you can send us a text of maximum 50 words, an audio or a video of maximum one minute telling what you remember from that day. If you have unpublished photos of 9/11 you can also send them to the email: [email protected]

