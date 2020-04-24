Latinos in the United States today are the largest minority, and one of the most vibrant demographics in all spheres. Yet, with around 60 million people, we continue to be victims of stereotyping and lack of representation at the discussion tables in every topic.

That is why at AL DÍA News we are committed to breaking old paradigms and stereotipes and building a new archetype of our community in the United States. Nowadays, as we are facing the new challenges and realities the pandemic poses, we need –more than ever– relevant information and analysis for our community.

With the firm intention of documenting the true Latin American experience in the country, AL DÍA presents its new podcast: AL DÍA Digest, a daily conversation about the news that you won’t find in other media.

American and Latin American Politics, Culture, Leadership, and much more, every day, wherever you find your podcast.

This is AL DÍA Digest

Óyelo, que te conviene.