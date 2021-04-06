Advertisement

April 7 - 14, 2021

Features

Graphic: AL DÍA News.
Women
Celebrating outstanding women leaders at the 2021 AL DÍA Women of Merit
Carmen Carrera, Stephanie Beatriz and YaYa Gosselin are part of the cast in the short Period. PHOTOGRAPHY: Deadline
Film & Television
Trans Los Angeles, a film full of queer Latinx talent
Kristin Valdez Quade. Photo: Marco Giugliarelli.
Literature
The Five Wounds of Kirstin Valdez Quade
Photo Courtesy of Manuela Guillén.
Women
Latinx muralist Manuela Guillén uses her artwork to bring communities together
The Insular Cases are based on racial inferiority of U.S. territories like Puerto Rico, The U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Photos: Tom Williams/ Roll Call via Getty Images, Bonnie Cash-Pool/Getty Images
Politics
The Insular Cases: The series of racist Supreme Court decisions that now face bipartisan rejection
Marcel Delgado consiguió imprimir a sus modelos la sensación de que estaban vivos y respiraban.
Film & Television
The Mexican sculptor who brought King Kong to life

