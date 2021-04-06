April 7 - 14, 2021

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, April 7, 2021 to Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Featured Articles:
Latinx muralist Manuela Guillén uses her artwork to bring communities together
Celebrating outstanding women leaders at the 2021 AL DÍA Women of Merit
The Insular Cases: The series of racist Supreme Court decisions that now face bipartisan rejection
The Five Wounds of Kirstin Valdez Quade
Trans Los Angeles, a film full of queer Latinx talent
The Mexican sculptor who brought King Kong to life
Cover Story:
The Literary Trench of Pedro Medina León