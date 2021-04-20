Advertisement

April 21 - 28, 2021

April 21 - 28, 2021

Features

In 2017, Dr. Antonia Villarruel was honored as an archetype during AL DÍA's Hispanic Heritage Month Awards. Photo: Samantha Laub/AL DÍA News.
Women
UPenn’s Dr. Antonia Villarruel to receive Mexico’s highest honor for service to its diaspora
Robert Santos could be the first Latinx Census Bureau Director. Photo: Getty Images/Bill Oxford
Politics
Biden picks Latinx statistician Robert Santos to lead Census Department in historic first
“La casa dormía en estado latente, respirando con calma antes de atacar”, fragmento de Dark Book. Photo: Inge Morath / Magnum Photos / La Razón México.
Social
Inside Leonora Carrington's house
Photo: Paul Ratje/Getty Images
Politics
The U.S. turns to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala for its border problems
The documentary exposes Curruchich's commitment to the Mayan people and culture in an intimate way. PHOTOGRAPHY: Desde Nuestro Muxu'x
Film & Television
'Desde Nuestro Muxu’x': The documentary about Sara Curruchich and the indigenous communities of Guatemala
Photo: Texas State University.
Literature
It's 50 years since '... And the Earth Did Not Devour Him,' a bible of Chicano fiction

Recent Editions

April 14 - 21, 2021
April 7 - 14, 2021
March 31 - April 7, 2021
March 24 - 31, 2021
More Editions
Circulation Date: 
Wednesday, April 21, 2021 to Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Featured Articles: 
UPenn’s Dr. Antonia Villarruel to receive Mexico’s highest honor for service to its diaspora
Biden picks Latinx statistician Robert Santos to lead Census Department in historic first
The U.S. turns to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala for its border problems
'Desde Nuestro Muxu’x': The documentary about Sara Curruchich and the indigenous communities of Guatemala
It's 50 years since '... And the Earth Did Not Devour Him,' a bible of Chicano fiction
Inside Leonora Carrington's house
Cover Story: 
Who is Leti Garza?