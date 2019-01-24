ALDÍATalks: Eileen Truax, internationally acclaimed journalist and author of 'We Built the Wall'

The author of "We Built the Wall" will talk about her latest book, reporting on immigration, and more.

Eileen Truax, the established journalist well-known for her journalistic work on Dreamers in the United States and author of the newly-published, critically-acclaimed book, “We Built the Wall,” will visit the Al DÍA newsroom on Friday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. for an AL DÍA Talk.

“We Built the Wall: How the U.S. Keeps Out Asylum Seekers from Mexico, Central America and Beyond,” published in July, focuses on the stories of a few of the many individuals caught up in the complex machinery of U.S. immigration and its design to keep out many of the asylum seekers from south of the U.S.-Mexico border. In addition to her latest book, Truax has published Dreamers, an Immigrant Generation’s Fight for Their American Dream, as well as Mexicanos al grito de Trump: Histories de triunfo y resistencia en Estados Unidos.

Truax is an internationally-acclaimed journalist who has spent her career covering issues of immigration in Mexico, the U.S. and Spain. She got her start in journalism as a political reporter in Mexico, later moving to the U.S. in 2004 to work for La Opinión in Los Angeles, the largest Spanish-language newspaper in the U.S. Truax has published her work in U.S., Mexican, and international publications. She is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) and she also co-founded a journalist network called Cuadernos. Colectivo de Cronistas iberoamericanos.

The Mexican-American journalist has also received numerous grants and fellowships for her reporting, including some from the International Center for Journalists, the Knight Digital Media Center, the Immigration in the Heartland program, the Inter-American Development Bank Training for Latin-American journalists, and the International Women Media Foundation. In 2010 and 2015 she was awarded the José Martí Publishing Award from the National Association of Hispanic Publications, and in 2010 she was named Media Woman of the Year by the California State Legislature.

