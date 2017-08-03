From TV to book: the recipe for success for 3 Mexican chefs

Moving from the screen to paper was the best recipe that three Mexican chefs hit upon to try and replicate in the bookstores the success they have achieved on television with their program "Cocineros mexicanos" (Mexican chefs), where they provide the public with new ideas for experiencing Mexican cuisine.

Antonio de Livier, Ingrid Ramos and Jose Ramon Castillo, in their new book, share culinary secrets "to make dishes that seem like haute cuisine with basic ingredients" and provide detailed explanations of professional techniques "for cooking at home."

"Three veteran chefs (from) a TV program sharing the recipes most requested by the audience in a book becomes more charming with color and the story of each dish," De Livier told EFE.

In contrast with other cookbooks, "Cocineros mexicanos" is one that was "made with friends and colleagues" and with the "advantage of visually complementing on television the techniques and recipes included" in the volume, Ramos added.

The dozens of selections of recipes and nutrition advice, Ramos said, distinguish this work, which includes dishes of all kinds - for everyday meals, special gatherings, holidays or simply pleasing the palate.

De Livier said that "basic utensils are enough to create a dish that's haute cuisine" without needing "more sophisticated equipment."

In her role as a working mother and businesswoman, Ramos provides advice to parents and gives them all sorts of dishes for kids.

"It's necessary to educate the palate as a Mexican and to get to know our traditions. We're rich in culture, scenery and also in gastronomy," she said.

Jose Ramon Castillo is well-known internationally for his culinary work in Colombia, France and Spain, among other nations, and for bringing the taste of cocoa to both sweet and salty dishes.

The Monday-Friday TV program "Cocineros mexicanos" has been gathering together tastes, aromas and colors since October 2016 as a "tribute to (Mexico's) enormous culinary tradition."