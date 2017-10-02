Advertisement

The worst mass shooting in US history

by Yamily Habib
 10/02/2017 - 12:09
in
Banner Image: 
Fatal shooting in Las Vegas
Banner Headline: 
Fatal shooting in Las Vegas
Banner Image caption: 
Fatal shooting in Las Vegas
Overview of one of the stages of the "Route 91. Harvest" music festival in Las Vegas, USA, on September 30, 2017. Automatic rifle blasts at the festival sparked panic in the early hours of October 2 2017. EFE / Bill Hughes / Las Vegas News Bureau

Overview of one of the stages of the "Route 91. Harvest" music festival in Las Vegas, USA, on September 30, 2017. Automatic rifle blasts at the festival sparked panic in the early hours of October 2 2017. EFE / Bill Hughes / Las Vegas News Bureau

The worst mass shooting in US history

More than 50 people were killed and 400 wounded as a result of a massive shooting at a Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the hands of a man who opened fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel.


By Yamily Habib
October 02, 2017

Panic and fear seized an audience of 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Music Festival, one of the best-known country music festivals, when a song by Jason Aldean (who was on stage at the time) was interrupted by bursts of bullets from the balcony of a room of the Madalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, during the night of Sunday.

According to testimony of the attendees, the bursts did not stop and everyone had to run to find shelter, raiding handrails and bloodsoaked bodies.

Las Vegas Police Department said authorities responded immediately, intervening in the 32-story hotel room where the suspect - later identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock - lay on the ground after taking his own life. Police found "at least 10 semi-automatic weapons" in the room, which had been registered in Paddock's name since Sept. 28, The Guardian reported.

Paddock was a resident of Mesquite, a small town in Nevada. He had no criminal record and was unknown to have any political or religious affiliations that could determine the motives behind his violent attack. Also, the police determined that the author had worked as an accountant and possessed a license to hunt and pilot's permit.

Authorities continued to search Paddock's house as they found the whereabouts of his sentimental partner identified as Marilou Danley, who was out of the country.

President Trump spoke to the country offering his "warmest condolences" to the victims of the attack through his Twitter account, and later communicated through a live speech on Monday morning assuring that “Melania and I are praying for every American who has been hurt, wounded or lost the ones they loved so dearly in this terrible, terrible attack”, he said.

Captura de pantalla 2017-10-02 a las 12.42.29.png

“We pray for the entire nation to find unity and peace, and we pray for the day when evil is banished and the innocent are safe from hatred and from fear”, the president said.

“In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has. We call upon the bonds that unite us: our faith, our family, and our shared values. We call upon the bonds of citizenship, the ties of community, and the comfort of our common humanity. Our unity cannot be shattered by evil. Our bonds cannot be broken by violence. And though we feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today, and always will forever.”

The president also reported that he would travel to Las Vegas. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed this, assuring as well that the President would travel to Puerto Rico on Tuesday, according to CNN En Español.

The international community, for its part, expressed its sympathy and condolences with the American people after the fatal slaughter. British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson condemned the act of "indiscriminate violence" and said he was "appalled" by the attack. “I am horrified by the awful attack at a music festival in Las Vegas this morning. The United Kingdom stands with the American people against this indiscriminate violence. My thoughts are with all those caught up in it,”

He said in a note released by the Foreign Office.

Mexican President Juan Manuel Santos also issued his "most sincere condolences" for the shooting, expressing "in the name of Colombia, our deepest condolences to the United States after shooting in Las Vegas. We are with you".

Captura de pantalla 2017-10-02 a las 12.42.13.png

TAGS
las vegas
shooting
Trump
violence

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

A group of the thousands of students who cross the center of Barcelona during the demonstration, before the Police Headquarters, guarded by the Mossos, convened on the occasion of the day of unemployment, endorsed by some unions, sovereign entities and other formations, in protest against the police action during the referendum organized Sunday by the Generalitat despite the suspension of the Constitutional Court. EFE / Enric Fontcuberta
"Out!” Catalunya reveals against the presence of the Spanish police
View of the facade of the Cuban embassy in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. The United States ordered the departure of 15 Cuban Embassy officials in Washington in response to alleged "acoustic" attacks against at least 22 US diplomats in Cuba that have led the State Department to reduce its personnel on the Caribbean island. EFE / Jim Lo Scalzo
Tension mounts between Cuba and the US
In any given year Americans are 2,000 times more likely to be killed by other armed Americans than by a Jihadi terrorist.
Las Vega’s tragedy puts the debate over gun control back on the table
The brutality perpetrated by Spanish police last Sunday in order to prevent a referendum of independence in Catalonia has pushed dozens of young people to protest against the presence of the Spanish police in Barcelona. Photo: Andrea Rodés
Catalunya - Spain: the Independence Referendum’s bitter hangover