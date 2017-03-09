Wikileaks e-spying leaks endanger Americans

The CIA on Wednesday refused to confirm the validity of the information on electronic spying techniques made public by WikiLeaks, but it said that leaks of this kind put Americans in danger.

"Such disclosures not only jeopardize US personnel and operations, but also equip our adversaries with tools and information to do us harm," said CIA spokeswoman Heather F. Horniak.

The WikiLeaks Web site, headed by Australian Julian Assange, on Wednesday posted a series of seven batches of leaks, called Vault 7 and of which the group entitled "Year Zero" including 7,818 pages with 943 attached files had already been published.

WikiLeaks published the huge batch of secret alleged CIA files on Tuesday, in which hacking tools the government uses to crack users' computers, mobile phones and other devices are discussed in detail.

The CIA said it would not comment "on the authenticity or content of purported intelligence documents" revealed by WikiLeaks or on the status of any investigation into the source of the documents.

The US spy agency said that part of its mission to protect Americans from hostile nations, adversaries and terrorists is to be "innovative" in gathering intelligence information abroad.

CIA activities are subject to rigorous supervision and fully respect US laws and the Constitution, the statement said.

The CIA noted that it is prohibited by law from engaging in e-spying on US territory or against Americans.

WikiLeaks said that its documents reveal that the CIA has managed to circumvent the security protocols in a wide range of companies and products in Europe and the US, including Apple's iPhone, Google's Android phones and Samsung's smart televisions.