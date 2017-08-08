Who likes the President?

Winning the election is only the beginning of presidential work. The evolution of the figures of support or rejection reflect the ability of a representative to balance an administrative agenda that fulfills electoral promises and that manages to communicate to the public the process of development of its program.

In the case of the Trump administration, the figures are against it. It’s likely that the life in the White House is not being very simple at this moment.

A string of scandals, the instability of his staff and his impulsivity in using social networks as a channel of government, have made President Trump one of the least appreciated by his people, according to recent polls.

According to Gallup's latest analysis, Trump's approval rating has declined four points in the last four weeks, with only 37% of the population’s support, 200 days after being sworn in.

These numbers make him the most unpopular president in US history. Donald Trump had only 40 per cent of approval on his first 100 days in office and, according to Newsweek, during the same period presidents like Barack Obama, for example, had 64 per cent; George Bush 56%, Bill Clinton 45%, George H.W. Bush 63%, Ronald Reagan 68%, Jimmy Carter 64%, Gerald Ford 42%, Richard Nixon 62%, Lyndon Johnson 75%, Kennedy 75% and Eisenhower 74%.

This doesn’t mean that no president has reached ratings as low as below 40% - for example, Obama had only 38% at some point during his presidency - but none of them lost approval as fast as Trump.

These data are corroborated by simultaneous surveys such as the one conducted by CNN through the SSRS, where the percentage margin is quite similar (38% vs. 56% against). For CNN, this is perceived as a lack of confidence in the president when it comes to expecting tangible changes.

Not for less. From his earliest days in office, the president has been embroiled in suspicion and inquiries into an alleged coalition with Russia to benefit him in the presidential election, which has tarnished his approval rating in an impressive way.

Just eight days after his inauguration, the president had 49 percent approval, meaning more than half of American society rejected his role as president.

According to the Telegraph's analysis, "James Comey’s dismissal accelerated the decline in Trump's approval rating," because the fact that the president had fired the FBI director for an investigation against him, thus obstructing justice, was the straw that broke the camel’s back towards the murmur of a possible impeachment.

In fact, his achievements have been so few and so precise, that it is very difficult to put the balance in his favor. Neil Gorsuch's nomination and confirmation in the Supreme Court, the US withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, the reduction of undocumented immigration by 36 percent, and his reaction to the conflict in Syria are often perceived as his memorable achievements. But the immigration ban of 6 Muslim-majority nations, his promise to Drain the Swamp in Washington, his inability to get a health program to replace Obamacare, Mike Flynn's resignation, his failure to live up to his promise of the border wall, his crazy budgets, the chaos in his staff, the aggressive measures of ICE...

According to the CNN poll, the reactions coincide with political trends within the country. For example, among Republicans, support for Trump has declined 14 points since February, staying above the average, at 59%. For their part, the Democrats, have maintained a constant 80% of rejection to the president.

Taking into account a margin of error of 3% in the estimates, this implies that more than half of the country is in disagreement with the current management of the White House. There is nothing left but to ask, who likes the President?