Who has the biggest button?

In Spanish there is a verb called "vacilar" which, said in a colloquial way, means, "to tease or make fun of someone while using irony.”

Such a verb fits quite well when it comes to describing what President Donald Trump does when he opens his mouth to criticize US enemies.

"I also have a bigger and more powerful nuclear button. And it works”, teased Trump in a tweet to the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un the day after New Year's Eve. The tweet was a direct response to the New Year's speech of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who assured that his country had "completed” its nuclear forces and that he had the launch button on his desk.

Personally, I think that the verbal level of the dispute is far from the maturity of an adult unless it is interpreted in an ironic key. But the truth is that Trump seems to have found the taste for this type of mockery, and the US media have been thinking about the button for days, La Vanguardia says.

One of the most criticized aspects is that the supposed "button" - which is really a kind of briefcase that contains a radio transmitter connected to the Pentagon and that only the president can activate it by means of an inserted code - is that it depends only on "one finger". La Vanguardia recalls that several members of Congress insist on changing the current legislation so that the president, before pressing the button, requires a declaration of war voted in the chambers and the approval of the Secretaries of State and Defense.

Waving on Twitter has also been the tool used by Trump to threaten the Palestinians with withdrawing financial aid to the country if they oppose "talking about peace" as he wants. The Palestinian State (PNA) receives 319 million dollars in American aid, in addition to UN aid.

On December 6, Trump announced that the US officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, blowing up decades of peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine. He later threatened to withdraw US financial aid to all those UN countries that voted against his controversial decision to move the capital of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a holy city for Muslims, Jews, and Christians.

Finally, Trump also decided this week to "tease" Pakistan, claiming in a tweet that "The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools.” The words, of course, did not please the government of Islamabad, who called the tweet" incomprehensible. "

The lack of harmony between Washington and Islamabad became evident in 2011 with the hunt for al Qaeda terrorist leader Obama bin Laden, an operation that was concealed from the Pakistani government, according to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo. The decision taken by Washington was in line with the decision previously made to stop reporting to Islamabad in advance about the drone bombings on the border of Afghanistan on suspicion that the Taliban were warned, says El Mundo.

The US has confirmed that it has not planned to send the 255 million dollars in aid to Pakistan at the moment. The White House has also stated that it will announce more measures against Pakistan in the coming days.