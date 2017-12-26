When the President tells the truth

If there were any doubts left about the true intention of the Republican tax reform, the president cleared them up between toasts and laughter during his Christmas dinner last Friday.

Inaugurating his holiday weekend at his property in Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump told his friends "You all just got a lot richer", referring to the tax overhaul that he had just signed in his office and that he has promulgated as a measure "to help the middle class", irrefutably rejecting the analyzes and warnings of the "fake news" that ensure that the measure only aims to help the richest.

Several guests at his table confirmed to CBS News the president's statements made from his "Winter White House" in Florida (as his aids have dubbed it), which has become his constant refuge during his first year in office; a private club whose enrollment is around $ 200,000 per year plus 14,000 in maintenance for each person who wants to see their president enjoy the luxuries that his new tax cuts will allow him to maintain for the rest of his life.

On Saturday, the White House responded to questions about the presidential statements by reiterating that the tax reform was "for the benefit of the middle class," but Trump's comment seemed to reinforce the world's perspective of the "disproportionate benefit" that it will mean for the "wealthiest Americans."

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders was one of the first to respond to the president's comments with what we all had in mind: "At least he is telling the truth about his tax bill," the former presidential candidate wrote on Twitter.

In an interview with CNN, Sanders said that while tax cuts for the middle class are "a good thing", they should have been permanent and have no expiration date. "But what the Republicans did was cut taxes on corporations permanently, and make the cuts to the middle-class something temporary."

After demonstrating the important benefit that the fiscal reform will represent for the president’s personal finances, it is not surprising that his colleagues would celebrate at his table the only legislative victory of his cabinet, that truly is a victory for a minimum number of people at the expense of the welfare of the majority in the country.