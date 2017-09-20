Advertisement

This is what’s left of Puerto Rico after Maria

by Yamily Habib
 09/20/2017 - 18:02
in
Banner Image: 
Puerto Rico: destroyed
Banner Headline: 
Puerto Rico: destroyed
Banner Image caption: 
Puerto Rico: destroyed
Winds of up to 250 kilometers per hour have hit the island of Puerto Rico this Wednesday, September 20. Source: http://www.lanacion.com.ar/

Winds of up to 250 kilometers per hour have hit the island of Puerto Rico this Wednesday, September 20. Source: http://www.lanacion.com.ar/

This is what’s left of Puerto Rico after Maria

With an official curfew from 6 in the afternoon until 6 in the morning, Puerto Rico prepares to evaluate the damages caused by the Hurricane Maria after its passage by the island.


By Yamily Habib
September 20, 2017

After hitting the island with tremendous force, Hurricane Maria's winds and heavy rains have caused flooding, destruction of infrastructure, and collapse of power lines and communications.

At 11 o'clock in the morning, the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto, stated, "the number of houses in Villa Palmeras and Cantera that are destroyed is difficult to process."

Captura de pantalla 2017-09-20 a las 18.16.39.png

The mayor of Cantaño reported something similar in the area, which he described as "totally flooded": "water got into the houses. The houses have no roof. Most of them are made of wood and zinc, and the power lines fell on them, "he said.

 

Zones such as Baldrich, Israel, Sierra Maestra, Plebiscito, Embalse San José and Valencia, are completely flooded, according to local media and citizens through their Twitter accounts.

To make matters worse, the Puerto Rico radar was lost during the catastrophe, and meteorologist John Morales reported at noon on Wednesday that the National Hurricane Center would not be updating the hurricane's position every hour, explaining that the intensity of the typhoon’s tail was difficult to determine.

Captura de pantalla 2017-09-20 a las 18.33.02.png

According to the director of the State Agency for Emergency and Disaster Management (AEMEAD), Abner Gómez, "100% of the subscribers of the Electric Power Authority" would be without light on the island, which would make it difficult to specify the damages by the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, whose main building suffered serious damage.

Gomez sadly stated, "When we can leave, we will find our island destroyed".

Echoing that feeling, Governor Ricardo Rosselló asked US President Donald Trump to declare Puerto Rico a disaster zone.

Captura de pantalla 2017-09-20 a las 18.39.31.png

In response to the request, the Office of the Federal Affairs Administration in Washington has called a meeting with sectors of the Puerto Rican community to discuss recovery efforts on the island, El Nuevo Día reported.

Right now, the population of Puerto Rico suffers an important block of communication between its municipalities because of the heavy damages that has suffered the infrastructure of the island. This has hampered immediate responses and the initiation of damage assessment.

Captura de pantalla 2017-09-20 a las 18.43.06.png

ALSO LISTED IN
Environment
TAGS
puerto rico
maria
hurricane

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

A National Hurricane Center chart showing the expected trajectory of Hurricane Maria.
María abandons Puerto Rico leaving serious damages
View of the damage caused by Hurricane Maria on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, as it passes through San Juan (Puerto Rico). Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rosello, said that Hurricane Maria, which landed in the southeast of the island with category 4 and winds of 155 miles per hour, will be "devastating" for the territory. EFE / Thais Llorca
Maria arrives in Puerto Rico with rain and winds of up to 200 kilometers per hour
View of the damages in Puebla, Mexico, today, Tuesday, September 19, 2017, after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook the Mexican capital strongly and caused panic scenes just as 32 years of powerful earthquake that caused thousands of deaths. EFE / Francisco Guasco
In pictures: Earthquake in Mexico
General view of damages on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake on the Richter scale that hit the Mexican capital today and caused panic scenes just as the 32-year-old earthquake struck thousands of deaths in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE / Mario Guzmán
An earthquake shakes Mexico once again