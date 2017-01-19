What? NO Latinos?

Since 1988 there has been at least one Latino in the White House Cabinet. That will not happen during this new administration. President–elect Donald Trump is going to nominate former Republican governor Sonny Perdue to be the next Secretary of Agriculture, which fills all of Trump’s vacancies in his Cabinet.

The uniqueness of this Cabinet is that there are no Democrats, only three women, one African American male, but no Latino in any position of importance. After thirty years of Latino secretaries, ambassadors, and administrators, the streak ends.

From the George H.W.Bush’s presidency Lauro Cavazos, who came in during Ronald Reagan’s as education secretary, stayed for part of Bush’s term before his resignation.

During the Bill Clinton era, Federico Peña was Secretary of Transportation then afterwards energy secretary. Bill Richardson later succeeded him. Henry Cisñeros was Clinton’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

During the presidency of George W. Bush, HUD was lead by Mel Martinez and Carlos Gutierrez was in charge of the Commerce Department. During the two terms of President Obama, there were six Latinos serving in his Cabinet. These were Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, Labor Secretary Hilda Solis during the first term.

In the second term, there were Small Business Administrator Maria Contrerras Sweet, Labor Secretary Tom Perez, HUD Secretary Julian Castro, and AfroLatino Education Secretary John King.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer commented that President-elect Trump “has continued to seek out the best and the brightest to fill his cabinet.” Spicer elaborated that with 5,000 positions available; there will be a very strong presence of the Latino community in his administration.

Last week many Latino leaders came to Capitol Hill to convince the Trump transition team to find a Latino to name to the Cabinet. Even though the transition team did meet with former Texas Democratic congressman Henry Bonilla and former California Lt. Governor Abel Maldonado for the agriculture secretary position, neither were chosen.