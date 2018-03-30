This is what happens when you mess with David Hogg

Since February 14, a group of students has come on stage to answer the political machinery that has supported the normalization of mass shootings.

Cameron Kasky, Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg are three of the best-known names of this group of students that has spearheaded a youth revolution for gun control and, in their own words, "to save lives."

Since then, these survivors have been the victims of attacks by conservative groups and Second Amendment advocates, including organizations such as the National Rifle Association and the Fox News network.

The latest episode of these attacks was witnessed on Twitter last Wednesday when Fox News anchor, Laura Ingraham, shared an article of The Daily Wire and mocked that four universities rejected the 17-year-old, despite his student record.

Retaliation didn’t take long to emerge and the commentator fell under a burst of criticism for "cyberbullying", and for her lack of objectivity.

Characters like David Corn (Mother Jones), Joy Reid, and the entire Parkland student group turned to the social network to criticize Ingraham’s attack.

But it was the same David Hogg who surprised again resorting to his new position as a public figure and his convening power to ask his followers to join a campaign to demand the sponsors of Ingraham’s program to withdraw their support to the presenter.

According to Vox, the response was immediate and companies like Expedia, Hulu, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Nutrish Stitch Fix, TripAdvisor, and Wayfair proceeded to abandon Ingraham.

Likewise, portals such as Media Matters joined the campaign by making public the entire list of sponsors of the program.

"As a company, we support open dialogue and debate on issues," Wayfair public relations director Jane Carpenter told CNBC. However, the decision of an adult to personally criticize a high school student who has lost his classmates in an unspeakable tragedy is not consistent with our values."

Similarly, Hulu wrote on Twitter that "we’d like to confirm that we are no longer advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show and we are monitoring all of our ad placements carefully".

The success of Hogg’s campaign not only showed the reach of this new generation and its amazing management of social media, but it put Ingraham up against the ropes, so she resorted again to the social network to apologize to the student.

"Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA (…) On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland.”

However, for Hogg, the apologies were not accepted.

As the student told CNN, "she is only apologizing after a third of her sponsors pulled out."

The domino effect was unstoppable and several stories concerning the presenter have come to light, including her trajectory of "hate and viciousness", as Daily Kos explained.

"Jeffrey Hart, the faculty adviser for The Dartmouth Review described Ingraham as having ‘the most extreme anti-homosexual views imaginable', claiming ‘she went so far as to avoid local eatery where she feared the waiters were homosexuals.'"

In a country where young people have taken the baton of leadership, resistance to radicalism and intolerance seems to be unstoppable.