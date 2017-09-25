Advertisement

War declaration?

by Yamily Habib
 09/25/2017 - 16:45
in
Banner Image: 
Forewarned is forearmed
Banner Headline: 
Forewarned is forearmed
Banner Image caption: 
Forewarned is forearmed
A handout photo made available by the United Nations shows North Korean Minister for Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho speaking during the General Debate of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2017.

A handout photo made available by the United Nations shows North Korean Minister for Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho speaking during the General Debate of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2017.

War declaration?

A message from Donald Trump through his account on Twitter has been considered by Pyongyang as an open declaration of war.


By Yamily Habib
September 25, 2017

 

After months of escalating conflict and tensions surrounding the truce between the United States and North Korea, the US president's message through his Twitter account on Saturday seems to have poured out the glass of North Korea's tolerance.

The North Korean Foreign Minister said Monday that President Donald Trump had declared war on Pyongyang by threatening that both Kim Jong-un and his minister wouldn’t be around “much longer” if they were consistent with their threats.

Captura de pantalla 2017-09-25 a las 16.45.16.png

During his speech at the UN, the North Korean minister called Trump "evil president" and said that economic sanctions would not stop Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons, nor would they avoid a "balance of power" with the United States.

“The whole world should clearly remember it was the U.S. who first declared war on our country,” Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York, during the last day of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country,” Ri said.

The minister referred to strategic "Lancer" bombers flying over international waters on the east coast of North Korea on Saturday, in what the media have called “a demonstration of power" after the heated exchange of words between the US and North Korean leaders.

According to Dana White, a Pentagon spokeswoman, the flights were “the closest that any US plane has flown to the demilitarized zone in the 21st century and underscores the seriousness with which we take the reckless behavior of North Korea."

For North Korea, Trump's keynote speech on Tuesday at the UN General Assembly - in which he raised the possibility of "totally destroying" the Jong-un regime - has been the trigger for a circumstance already too far long.

TAGS
Trump
war
North Korea
Kim Jong-un

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, is holding a press conference in Berlin, Germany, on September 25, 2017. Final scrutiny of the German election votes confirmed the victory of the conservative bloc led by Chancellor Angela Merkel, with a significant setback, and the premiere of the far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Parliament as third force. EFE / Christian Bruna
Who is Angela Merkel, the most powerful woman in the world?
Las autoridades reparten alimentos entre la población de San Juan, Puerto Rico,donde el huracán Maria ha dejado a miles de personas incomunicadas y sin acceso a electricidad ni agua corriente. EFE/Thais Llorca
Electric service in Puerto Rico to take 4 months to be restored after Maria
New England Patriots players hold hands and kneel during the National Anthem prior to the start of their game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA, 24 September 2017. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO
Trump repeats criticism of NFL players who do not stand for anthem
Rescue team members search for victims in the rubble of a collapsed building in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake, in Mexico City, Mexico, Sep. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/ULISES RUIZ BASURTO
26 Bodies found under school debris in Mexico