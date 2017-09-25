War declaration?

After months of escalating conflict and tensions surrounding the truce between the United States and North Korea, the US president's message through his Twitter account on Saturday seems to have poured out the glass of North Korea's tolerance.

The North Korean Foreign Minister said Monday that President Donald Trump had declared war on Pyongyang by threatening that both Kim Jong-un and his minister wouldn’t be around “much longer” if they were consistent with their threats.

During his speech at the UN, the North Korean minister called Trump "evil president" and said that economic sanctions would not stop Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons, nor would they avoid a "balance of power" with the United States.

“The whole world should clearly remember it was the U.S. who first declared war on our country,” Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York, during the last day of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country,” Ri said.

The minister referred to strategic "Lancer" bombers flying over international waters on the east coast of North Korea on Saturday, in what the media have called “a demonstration of power" after the heated exchange of words between the US and North Korean leaders.

According to Dana White, a Pentagon spokeswoman, the flights were “the closest that any US plane has flown to the demilitarized zone in the 21st century and underscores the seriousness with which we take the reckless behavior of North Korea."

For North Korea, Trump's keynote speech on Tuesday at the UN General Assembly - in which he raised the possibility of "totally destroying" the Jong-un regime - has been the trigger for a circumstance already too far long.