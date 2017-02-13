VibraMexico: Mexicans take to the streets to protest against Donald Trump

Last Sunday, Mexicans said "enough". Enough of being the target of racist insults from US President Donald Trump, to hear that immigrants are "criminals and delinquents" or that they will have to pay for a border wall between the US and their country.

Under the slogan "VibraMexico", thousands of protesters in more than a dozen Mexican cities took to the streets on Sunday to express their fierce opposition to US President Donald Trump, portraying the new leader as a menace to both America and Mexico.

Waving Mexicans flags and anti-Trump signs in both Spanish and English, many protesters also took advantage to protest against their own president,Enrique Peña Nieto, who has been popularly accused of rampant corruption and violence at home, reported The Guardian.

"So, ready to march along with the people we've been marching at all other times? Or are we only going to defend the future of migrants together with a large number of those responsible for migration? Or will wwe defend the dignity of Mexico with those who have trampled it to weariness?", posted the Mexican writer Emiliano Monge on his Facebook on Sunday morning.

Last month, a poll showed that Peña Nieto’s approval ratings had hit a record low at just 12%, the lowest level of support for any president in decades.

Tensions between Trump and Peña Nieto arose in the last three months due to Trump's promises to get tougher on immigration and trade from Mexico. If Trump implements the protectionist measures he is promising, it could send Latin America’s second biggest economy into crisis.