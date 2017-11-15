Advertisement

Venezuela on the verge of bankruptcy

Photo courtesy of Miraflores press by Venezuelan Vice President Tarek El Aissami (c), speaking during a meeting with national creditors from Europe, the United States and other parts of the world on Monday, November 13, 2017, in Caracas (Venezuela). EFE / Courtesy of Prensa Miraflores

Photo courtesy of Miraflores press by Venezuelan Vice President Tarek El Aissami (c), speaking during a meeting with national creditors from Europe, the United States and other parts of the world on Monday, November 13, 2017, in Caracas (Venezuela). EFE / Courtesy of Prensa Miraflores

Venezuela on the verge of bankruptcy

The Venezuelan economic crisis has reached the point of no return when the rating agency Standard & Poors declared the Caribbean country in credit default, better known as "partial default", given the government's inability to settle debts with its investors.


By Yamily Habib
November 15, 2017

A country once considered "the Saudi Arabia" of America is today the Mecca of indebtedness, humanitarian crisis, and political failure.

Its government accuses the United States and/or Colombia of their misfortunes, with their pockets full of dollars stolen from the people for almost two decades, but the siege is becoming more and more fair, especially when the deceptions and bribes are not enough to convince investors.

With an external debt of $150 billion and the almost absolute destruction of its production machinery, Venezuela has failed to comply with the payment of $200 million global bonds, implying that it will not be able to settle its credits with its investors.

According to the El Tiempo newspaper, Venezuela is at risk of not being able to pay private investment credits. The two principal debts to be paid were due on Friday and Monday, and they total almost $300 million.

In the next month and a half, Venezuela will also have to pay other deadlines of 1,470 million dollars, and during 2018 other debts that add up to $8 billion which are divided between credits with China and Russia.

Considering that their current reserves are only 9,6 billion, the question remains: where will they get the money?

At the beginning of November, the government of Nicolás Maduro announced its plan to restructure its debt with Russia, which has been the only country willing to "throw a lifeline," according to the newspaper El País. The agreement is scheduled to be signed on Tuesday and modify the debt statutes, and new conditions are expected from Moscow, especially considering that Venezuela's debt to Russia has important edges in its oil relationship.

The credit rating agencies Fitch & Moody's also declared in suspension of payments to Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), the only engine that remains alive in Venezuelan economic production.

On Monday, and through its vice president, Tareck El Aissami - member of the list of people sanctioned by the Department of the Treasury in the United States - the Venezuelan government tried to negotiate the payment of bonds, but the assistance of the creditors was minimal, and only a few of them agreed to have direct contact with El Aissami or with the finance minister, Simón Zerpa, because "meeting them would automatically include them in Washington's blacklist," El País continues.

In the absence of a development model, the fall in oil prices and multiple sanctions by the US government, the Chavez regime is increasingly cornered.

TAGS
venezuela
crisis
PDVSA
by Yamily Habib
 11/15/2017 - 12:03
in
Banner Image: 
Venezuela in default
Banner Headline: 
Venezuela in default
Banner Image caption: 
Venezuela in default

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Rajika Bhandari, from the Institute of International Education (IIE). Screenshot taken from the presentation of the Open Doors Data 2017 report this Monday in New York.
Are universities damaged by Trump's immigration policy?
Hundreds of young "dreamers" from different states of the country during a rally to request the approval of the Clean Dream Act last Thursday, November 9 in Washington D.C. EFE
End of the DACA: the nightmare of the 'dreamers'
Rohingya refugee children in a makeshift camp at the beach at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border near the town of Maungsaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 12 November 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET
Mounting evidence of genocide of Rohingyas in Myanmar, says rights group
John Fetterman ran for U.S. Senate in 2016. 
John Fetterman is running for Lt. Governor