Van hits crowds in Barcelona Ramblas tourist area

Several people were injured when a van hit crowds in Barcelona's Rambla boulevard on Thursday, regional police reported.

The Mossos d'Esquadra and emergency services were deployed to the area, which is at the heart of the city's touristic center and is visited by thousands every day.

The occupant of the white van abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, sources close to the investigation told EFE.

Citizens have been told to stay at home out of the streets.

The Metro and Bus stations are closed.