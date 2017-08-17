Van hits crowds in Barcelona Ramblas tourist area

by Andrea Rodes
 08/17/2017 - 12:04
in
Police and emergency services at the scene where a van hit pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 17, 2017. EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Police and emergency services at the scene where a van hit pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 17, 2017. EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Van hits crowds in Barcelona Ramblas tourist area

At least 2 dead, 20 injured after van hits pedestrians in Barcelona


By EFE
August 17, 2017

Several people were injured when a van hit crowds in Barcelona's Rambla boulevard on Thursday, regional police reported.

  The Mossos d'Esquadra and emergency services were deployed to the area, which is at the heart of the city's touristic center and is visited by thousands every day.

  The occupant of the white van abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, sources close to the investigation told EFE.

 Citizens have been told to stay at home out of the streets. 

The Metro and Bus stations are closed. 

 

   

More in Politics

Venezuelan authorities guard the Jose Gregorio Hernandez Hospital after an interior ministry team tried to take the prison by force that in Puerto Ayacucho, Venezuela, 16 August 2017. EPA/Pedro Zapata
37 die in clash between inmates, police at Venezuelan prison
 The president of the United States, Donald Trump, chairing a meeting of a business advisory council. Trump dissolved two of these councils on Aug. 16, 2017, after several chief executive officers quit over his remarks about last weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. EFE
The Fallout: Trump faces growing backlash over comments about Charlottesville
EFE/Michael Reynolds
Trump abandons political correctness and shows his true self
Fuente: http://www.outsidethebeltway.com/
“Bathroom Bill” sinks in Texas