Advertisement

US Senate approves Trump's tax reform

Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell (C) and other Senate Republicans hold a news conference after the Senate passed a Republican tax plan on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 20, 2017.   The tax reform was approved with 51 votes in favor, with all the yes votes being Republicans, and 48 against, all Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell (C) and other Senate Republicans hold a news conference after the Senate passed a Republican tax plan on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 20, 2017.   The tax reform was approved with 51 votes in favor, with all the yes votes being Republicans, and 48 against, all Democrats.

US Senate approves Trump's tax reform

The United States Senate on Tuesday approved US President Donald Trump"s tax reform plan, with significant reductions for corporations and the rich.


By EFE
December 20, 2017

The United States Senate on Tuesday approved US President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, with significant reductions for corporations and the rich.
      

The tax reform was approved with 51 votes in favor, with all the yes votes being Republicans, and 48 against, all Democrats.
      

The vote was interrupted on several occasions by protesters shouting from the upper gallery.
      

The bill will return to the House of Representatives on Wednesday for final procedural approval.
      

Earlier on Tuesday, the House had approved the reform in a 227-203 vote, all of the yes votes being Republicans, while 12 GOP lawmakers voted against the bill.
      

If the legislation is approved, as expected, Trump will be able to ratify his first major legislative triumph on Wednesday.
      

The overhaul cuts corporate tax to 21 percent from 35 percent, while the highest individual income tax drops from 39.6 percent to 37 percent.
      

Trump made lowering taxes a cornerstone of his election campaign.
      

The measures will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, and are expected to add $1 trillion to the country's national debt over 10 years.
      

The reform marks the most significant overhaul of the US tax system since the Ronald Reagan era.
      

In addition to lowering taxes, the bill repeals a part of former president Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, which made it compulsory for Americans to have health insurance, fulfilling another of Trump's campaign promises.
    

TAGS
tax reform
Trump
by Celia Batista
 12/20/2017 - 12:08
in
Banner Image: 
Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell (C) and other Senate Republicans hold a news conference after the Senate passed a Republican tax plan on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 20, 2017.   The tax reform was approved with 51 votes in favor, with all the yes votes being Republicans, and 48 against, all Democrats.
Banner Headline: 
Tax Reform Approved
Banner Image caption: 
Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell (C) and other Senate Republicans hold a news conference after the Senate passed a Republican tax plan on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 20, 2017.   The tax reform was approved with 51 votes in favor, with all the yes votes being Republicans, and 48 against, all Democrats.
Celia Regina Alves Batista

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

View of a medicine cabinet at a drugstore in Caracas, Venezuela on Apr. 14, 2016.
Venezuela lawmakers seek to restore collapsed healthcare system
The White House spokesman, Republican Paul Ryan, speaks during a press conference after the White House passed the tax legislation for voting in the Senate as of Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at the Capitol in Washington, DC.
“This is a great day for America”, and definitely a great day for Trump
Speaker of the House Republican Paul Ryan (L) listens to Republican Representative from Texas and Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (2-R) speak during a news conference, beside Republican Representative from Washington Cathy McMorris Rodgers (2-L) and House Majority Leader Republican Kevin McCarthy (R); after the House passed Republican-crafted tax legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 19, 2017.
House approves Trump's tax reform
The historic announcement of the normalization of relations between Cuba and the U. S. after almost six decades of enmity marks three years today with a bleak picture of the hostility of U. S. President Donald Trump, who Russia has taken advantage of to return to the island with impetus. EFE
[OP-ED]: Three Years After Obama’s New Cuba Policy, Trump Resurrects the Cold War