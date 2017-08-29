US, Japan urge to increase pressure after North Korea fires missile over Japan

The UN missions of the United States, South Korea and Japan Tuesday called for an urgent Security Council meeting in response to the latest launch of a missile by North Korea that flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean.

Tuesday's missile, launched from the vicinity of Pyongyang, is the first since 2009 that flew over Japan. It traveled more than 2,700 kilometers (1,678 miles) and fell in the sea at about 1,180 kilometers from Cape Erimo in the extreme north-east of the Japanese archipelago.

As first reaction, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe held a telephone call with the President of United States during which they agreed to exert more pressure on North Korea over its latest missile test.

Abe said that the latest test was an "unprecedented, serious and grave threat," to Japan, and added that he would seek an urgent meeting with the United Nations Security Council "to further strengthen pressure against North Korea".

Trump said that the US was "100 percent with Japan", according to the Japanese leader, who said he intends to continue to work with China, Russia and the rest of the international community to rein in the North Korean regime.

Tuesday's test comes just three days after Pyongyang launched three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Two intercontinental ballistic missile tests were carried out last month.

Seoul also deployed four F-15K fighters that dropped bombs on a practice target at a bombing range near the demilitarized border that separates the two Koreas.

Spokespersons for the South Korean forces warned that North Korea will face retaliation if it continues its weapons trials, pointing out that the new test was another flagrant violation of Security Council resolutions.