US accuses Venezuelan vice-president of role in global drug trafficking

The US government on Monday imposed economic sanctions on Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami for "for playing a significant role in international narcotics trafficking."

The US Department of the Treasury also sanctioned businessman Samark Jose Lopez Bello for providing "material assistance, financial support, or goods or services in support of the international narcotics trafficking activities of, and acting for or on behalf of, El Aissami," a top US official said in a telephone call with reporters. As part of the action, 13 companies owned or controlled by López, including five in Florida, will be blocked and both men will be barred from entering the United States. There was no immediate reaction from El Aissami but he has long denied any criminal ties.

The sanctions were not a reaction to the appointment in January of El Aissami to the Venezuelan vice presidency, he official said.

The move "is the culmination of a multi-year investigation under the Kingpin Act to target significant narcotics traffickers in Venezuela and demonstrates that power and influence do not protect those who engage in these illicit activities," said John E. Smith, acting director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The announcement, made on the Treasury Department’s website late on Monday, is bound to increase tensions between the US and its harshest critic in Latin America. El Aissami is the most senior Venezuelan official to ever be targeted by the States, reported The Guardian.

"This case highlights our continued focus on narcotics traffickers and those who help launder their illicit proceeds through the United States. Denying a safe haven for illicit assets in the United States and protecting the U.S. financial system from abuse remain top priorities of the Treasury Department," said the official.

Including a member of the Venezuelan government on the list of Treasury sanctions does not mean that the Venezuelan government is also being sanctioned, said the Treasury.

The move comes a week after a bipartisan group of 34 US lawmakers asked President Donald Trump to take immediate measures to punish Venezuelan government officials who are "benefitting" from human rights violations that, they say, are occurring in the oil-producing nation. The letter also urged to immediately sanctioning top officials responsible for corruption and human rights abuses, as well as El Aissami, who was named vicepresident last month, for his purported ties to Hezbollah (an Islamist militant group and political party based in Lebanon).

El Aissami has been the target of American law enforcement investigation for years. Venezuela’s top convicted drug trafficker, Walid Makled – before being sent back from Colombia in 2011 – said he paid bribes through El Aissami’s brother to officials so they could turn a blind eye to cocaine shipments that proliferated in Venezuela over the past two decades of socialist rule, reported The Guardian..

El Aissami was named vice-president last month as Maduro struggled to hold together a loose coalition of civilian leftist and military supporters whose loyalty to the revolution started by the late Hugo Chávez has frayed amid triple-digit inflation and severe food shortages. Recent polls say more than 80% of Venezuelans want Maduro gone.