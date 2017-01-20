Unfortunate Guest: China sees red as Taiwan sends delegation to Trump's inauguration

Tension between China and Donald Trump flared again as China urged the US not to let a Taiwanese delegation attend his inauguration.

Trump previously broke decades of diplomatic protocol by speaking directly with Taiwan’s president after winning the US presidential election in November. Under the "One China Policy", the US and the rest of U.N countries officially recognize the People Republic of China, but not Taiwan.

Taiwan has further strained relations with China by sending a delegation, led by former Prime Minister Yu Shyi-Kun, to the inauguration of the President-elect of the United States.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying expressed her "strong opposition" to the Taiwanese delegation in Washington, calling it a "publicity stunt attempt to undermine China-US relations."

Hua said the government of the United States did not have anything to do with the matter and criticized the decision taken by Taiwan unilaterally.

"The US government has repeatedly reaffirmed that it only invited foreign diplomats based in the US to the inauguration ceremony," Hua said.

"It does not invite or encourage other countries or regions to send delegations to the US," she further said, adding that some political forces in Taiwan have taken advantage of the moment to undermine ties between the US and China.

On Wednesday, the Chinese government had asked the US to not allow representatives from Taiwan to attend Trump's inauguration on Friday shortly after the Taiwanese foreign ministry said it would be sending a delegation led by Yu Shyi-Kun, along with legislators and a national security adviser.

Taiwan has been a point of friction between China and Trump, ever since the latter accepted a congratulatory call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen after winning the Nov. 8 election.