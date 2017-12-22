The UN won’t give in to Trump's blackmail

President Donald Trump surely realized yesterday that, in an increasingly globalized world, the position of "I do what I want because I am the president of the first world power", doesn’t usually lead to a good port.

The majority of UN countries voted yesterday against the controversial decision of the Trump Administration to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, despite threats from the US president to withdraw financial aid to those countries that did.

In a clear challenge to Washington, a total of 128 countries voted in favor of a resolution that requires the president to withdraw the controversial declaration made on December 6, in which the United States recognizes Jerusalem - a holy city for both Muslims and Jews - as the capital of Israel. The announcement has dynamited decades of effort to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in the Middle East and has provoked social upheaval in the region.

Not only Palestine and the Muslim countries have shown their indignation before Trump’s decision voting yesterday in favor of the resolution, but also China, Russia, and the allied European countries showed their rejection.

However, the fact that more than 20 countries abstained from the vote shows that the words of coercion of the world's greatest power did "have some echo", as highlighted by the Barcelona daily La Vanguardia.

Before the vote was taken, the American ambassador to the UN, Nikki R. Haley, adopted a threatening tone, saying: "we will remember when many countries come to ask for help, as they usually do, so that we pay more and use our influence in your benefit. "

It was expected that at least 150 countries would support this initiative. Among the 21 countries that abstained from the vote were Australia, Canada, and Mexico. The seven countries that aligned with the US were: Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, and Togo.

Although the resolution approved yesterday by the UN is not binding, it is a symbolic gesture of rejection of the unilateral position that President Trump has taken regarding foreign policy.

Without directly mentioning the US or Donald Trump, the text expresses its "deep concern" over the recent decisions taken on the status of Jerusalem, reports the newspaper El País. Present at the assembly, the Turkish foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, asked the UN members not to kneel before the threats from Washington. "This attitude is unacceptable," he condemned.

Haley called the vote "null and void" and declared that "no vote in the United Nations will make any difference” on the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem, which “will go ahead because it is the right thing to do”.