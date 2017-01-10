Two Faced?

Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a stern critic of President-Elect Trump throughout the 2016 presidential campaign has now taken on the role as advisor to Donald Trump’s national diversity coalition.

Palomarez waved the flag in calling Trump’s rhetoric anti-immigrant and anti-Latino. Although in a recent interview, he said, “Our association is going to respect the process and respect the will of the people. We’re going to do everything we can to help the new administration move this country forward. I am very enthused and encouraged by the progress so far.”

The president-elect’s attorney, Michael Cohen said that he has been asking Palomarez to serve as an advisor for some time. He feels that Palomarez strength is Latino outreach. Cohen feels his outreach as well as the number of members of the USHCC can assist to dispel the notion that president-elect Trump is anti-Hispanic.

In this position, Palomarez is responsible to help the new administration understand the Hispanic Market and American small business. “We will gladly step up and do our job and do our fair share to ensure that we’re helping to move the American economy and the American people forward”, he said, ”If that means being part of the coalition that my friend Michael Cohen has put together, then I will gladly serve in that capacity.”

There has been some backlash for Palomarez’ decision to join Trump’s national diversity coalition. He has received numerous death threats including people from his own community. He has also been viewed as a “race traitor” and forgetting Latinos and what he stands for.

People who are opposed to Trump and confused about why Palomarez, who is the voice of millions of business owners and many chamber of commerce in the U.S. would support Trump.

President of the Latino Victory Fund, Cristobal Alex, feels that Palomarez is making a big mistake. “You’re providing a cover for Trump and standing with his administration and his policies to deport us, to take health care away from us", said Alex, “You can’t be paying lip service to the Trump administration. He ran his whole campaign attacking us and promising to deport us.”

Palomarez feels no other person has worked harder against the president-elect. He said that he could be like others and get angry, or stand in a corner and stomp his feet or he can get busy and work with the reality of Donald Trump as our 45th President of the United States.