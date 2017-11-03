Twitter employee deactivates Trump's account on last day of work

A Twitter employee Thursday deactivated the United States' President's personal account on his last day at work, Twitter said.

Donald Trump's account (@realdonaldtrump) was inactive for close to 11 minutes.

At first, Twitter said the account was "inadvertently deactivated" due to "human error" but later it admitted the account was shut down by "a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day."

Twitter is Trump's preferred social media platform and his use of it has revolutionized White House communications since his arrival in power, with a stream of government announcements, confrontations and potential diplomatic rows.

Trump has over 47.1 million followers on Twitter.