Twitter can tell when the President gets up on the wrong side of the bed

by Yamily Habib
 08/25/2017 - 11:22
in
Donald Trump got up on the wrong side of the bed and lashed out against his party and the media


August 25, 2017

During the early hours of the morning the president has used his Twitter account to attack Republican Party senators and the media in a rhetoric against political correctness.

From 6:19 am this morning, the president attacked Lindsey Graham, North Carolina senator from the Republican Party, for his open criticism of how Trump tackled the Charlottesville events, stating that the Senator had “falsely” declared about his rhetoric of moral equivalence between the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists, seeking media publicity.

The president also ruled that if Senate Republicans failed to circumvent the filibuster rule to get a 51% majority, few laws would be passed, contradicting himself a few minutes later by asserting that his administration has accomplished far more than others during only 7 months in the position.

These comments follow a trend since Monday, when the president would have attacked Ken Frazier, Merck's CEO, who left the presidential manufacturing council for the absence of a direct condemnation of white supremacy by Trump. Also, on Wednesday, the president focused his anger on the digital company Amazon, claiming that it threatens the US workforce. For the president, Amazon represents one of its archenemies, after its owner, Jeff Bezos, bought the Washington Post.

Later, Trump assured that the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee in Virginia would be a step towards the "elimination of the American culture".

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments” he wrote on Twitter.

The habit of the (not so new) president of the United States, and one of the most powerful men in the world, to use his personal account on Twitter to govern, sentence and declare, requires a reaffirmation against the arduous criticisms he has been under and that he hasn’t been able to clear through his controversial management.

