Trump's top African-American adviser resigns

White House director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, Omarosa Manigault Newman, listens to remarks by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price during a health care listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, June 21, 2017.

The highest-profile African-American adviser to US President Donald Trump will step down on Jan. 20, the White House press secretary said Wednesday.


By EFE
December 13, 2017

The highest-profile African-American adviser to US President Donald Trump will step down on Jan. 20, the White House press secretary said Wednesday.

"Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities," Sarah Sanders said in a brief statement. "Her departure will not be effective until Jan. 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service."

Manigault had served the Trump administration as communications director for the White House Public Liaison Office.

Her exit - part of an expected round of departures as Trump's first year in office draws to a close - follows last week's announcement that his deputy national security adviser for strategy, Dina Powell, plans to resign early next year.

Powell, however, will continue to have a role in Middle East diplomacy.

Manigault, who became a recognizable face on TV reality programs in the United States, was a contestant on the Trump-hosted NBC show "The Apprentice" in 2004.

In 2008, she was a contestant on the sequel to that series, "The Celebrity Apprentice," also hosted by Trump.

Manigault, 43, was an active member of Trump's team during the campaign and later served on the presidential transition team's executive committee.

 

