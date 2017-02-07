Trump's Talking Points

The Trump White House has decided that the best way to deal with any institution or group that might stand in its way is to relentlessly try to delegitimize it. This has led to a ferocious strategy of attack toward the media,” writes Fareed Zakaria in this week Op-Ed Column for Al Dia News.

The President calls journalists “the opposition party.” His chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, urges the media to “keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile.” Sean Hannity, the Fox News host who has become an unofficial spokesman for the White House, describes the media as “a bunch of overpaid, out of touch, lazy millionaires that have nothing but contempt for the people that do make this country great.”

His latest bold accusation against the media came in a speech yesterday at Florida’s MacDill Air Force Base, where he claimed that journalists refused to cover terrorist attacks in Europe—though there’s no evidence of that, and he couldn’t name any such attacks. There have been attacks all over Europe but “in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it," Trump said. He added, “They have their reasons, and you understand that,” but did not expand.

Later in the day, the White House backed up the president’s claim that media is deliberately ignoring terror attacks by distributing a list of 78 terrorist attacks that supposedly the media failed to properly report them.

But the list includes many atrocities that received blanket western media coverage including the Paris Bataclan attacks, the Nice truck killings and the San Bernardino shootings, reported The Guardian, one of the media outlets that received the list.

Many others including the Sydney siege and Germany’s Christmas market attack received wide international coverage.

The list also includes multiple errors and spelling mistakes, including ‘San Bernadino’, and for no apparent reason excludes terror attacks in Israel.

Later the White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked about specific attacks that had not been reported to which he replied: “We’ll provide a list later. There’s several instances … There’s a lot of instances that have occurred where I don’t think they’ve gotten the coverage it deserved.”

Last Sunday, Trump caused another stir when he declined to accept Bill O’Reilly’s description of Vladimir Putin as “a killer,” responding instead, “Well, you think our country is so innocent?” There’s some uncomfortable truth to that, not to mention the practical fact that the U.S. needs to maintain a working relationship with Russia. But Trump’s comments also show he’s not interested in moral justifications for America—and that could be a threat to the nation’s political stability, reported The Atlantic.