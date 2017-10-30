Trump's support drops to lowest level ever, new survey finds

Public support for President Donald Trump fell in October to its lowest level since he took office, according to a survey published Sunday by The Wall Street Journal and NBC News.

Support for Trump dropped another five percentage points since September and now hovers at 38 percent, while those who disapprove of his performance in office comprised 58 percent of the 900 people surveyed.

Although the majority of Republicans - some 80 percent - approve of Trump's performance as president, the results of the survey suggest that his political "base" is eroding.

This was the lowest rating in modern times for a US president at this point in his tenure. Fellow Republican George W. Bush had 88 percent approval at this point, although that rating was garnered in the wake of the September 11 attacks, while Democrats Barack Obama had 51 percent support and Bill Clinton 47 percent.

Trump's ongoing slump in the polls has resulted from declining support among three key population groups: political independents, whites and whites without any college, NBC said.

For example, among white women without college degrees, last month 50 percent said they supported Trump but the October poll found that only 40 percent did.

The area in which the study's participants most strongly supported the president was in his management of Hurricane's Harvey and Irma, which affected Texas and Florida, with 48 percent of those surveyed saying he did a good job compared with 27 percent who said he did not.

However, Trump's handling of the post-Hurricane Maria situation in Puerto Rico has received the support of just 29 percent of respondents.

With the US economy growing at an annualized 3 percent rate last month, 42 percent of the interviewees said they approved of Trump's handling of the economy, while 37 percent did not.

But just 35 percent gave him good marks on his handling of foreign policy, with just 34 percent supporting Trump on his North Korea position and 24 percent on his stance vis-a-vis Iran.

In other areas, 33 percent of those surveyed said they supported Trump on his handling of the Las Vegas massacre, where a lone gunman killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more, and 30 percent said that they approved of his handling of the NFL player protest controversy.

In healthcare, just 27 percent of those surveyed said they approved of Trump's handling of the issue while 57 percent said they disapproved.