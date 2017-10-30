Advertisement

Trump's support drops to lowest level ever, new survey finds

US President Donald Trump. EFE/File

US President Donald Trump. EFE/File

Trump's support drops to lowest level ever, new survey finds

Trump's ongoing slump in the polls has resulted from declining support among three key population groups: political independents, whites and whites without any college, NBC said.


By EFE
October 30, 2017

Public support for President Donald Trump fell in October to its lowest level since he took office, according to a survey published Sunday by The Wall Street Journal and NBC News.

Support for Trump dropped another five percentage points since September and now hovers at 38 percent, while those who disapprove of his performance in office comprised 58 percent of the 900 people surveyed.

Although the majority of Republicans - some 80 percent - approve of Trump's performance as president, the results of the survey suggest that his political "base" is eroding.

This was the lowest rating in modern times for a US president at this point in his tenure. Fellow Republican George W. Bush had 88 percent approval at this point, although that rating was garnered in the wake of the September 11 attacks, while Democrats Barack Obama had 51 percent support and Bill Clinton 47 percent.

Trump's ongoing slump in the polls has resulted from declining support among three key population groups: political independents, whites and whites without any college, NBC said.

For example, among white women without college degrees, last month 50 percent said they supported Trump but the October poll found that only 40 percent did.

The area in which the study's participants most strongly supported the president was in his management of Hurricane's Harvey and Irma, which affected Texas and Florida, with 48 percent of those surveyed saying he did a good job compared with 27 percent who said he did not.

However, Trump's handling of the post-Hurricane Maria situation in Puerto Rico has received the support of just 29 percent of respondents.

With the US economy growing at an annualized 3 percent rate last month, 42 percent of the interviewees said they approved of Trump's handling of the economy, while 37 percent did not.

But just 35 percent gave him good marks on his handling of foreign policy, with just 34 percent supporting Trump on his North Korea position and 24 percent on his stance vis-a-vis Iran.

In other areas, 33 percent of those surveyed said they supported Trump on his handling of the Las Vegas massacre, where a lone gunman killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more, and 30 percent said that they approved of his handling of the NFL player protest controversy.

In healthcare, just 27 percent of those surveyed said they approved of Trump's handling of the issue while 57 percent said they disapproved.

   

TAGS
Trump
US president
survey
popularity
by Andrea Rodes
 10/30/2017 - 06:01
in

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Trump tries to distance himself from the accusations against Manafort, but the foreign relations advisor of his campaign pleads guilty for perjury.
A Phony Campaign
Stock photo of May 3, 2016 showing former US President Donald Trump's campaign manager, Paul Manafort, as he attends a campaign event in New York (United States). EFE / Justin Lane
Mueller uncovers the first advance of the Russiagate
Trump launches Twitter spat over Michael Moore's theater work about himUS President Donald Trump. EFE/File
Trump launches Twitter spat over Michael Moore's theater work about him
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy addresses the media after a cabinet's meeting after a extraordinary plenary session where the application of Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution was approved, at La Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Martin
Spain dissolves Catalan government, calls early regional elections