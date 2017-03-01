Trump's Speech: "We must restore integrity and the rule of law to US borders"

In a scene that nobody would have imagined a year ago, when the business tycoon seemed to face an impossible race of obstacles to win a Presidential election, Donald Trump gave his first address to the Congress yesterday and received cheers as he attacked Barack Obama's legacy.

Donald Trump promised a “new chapter of American greatness” in a speech to Congress perhaps more notable for his tone than its substance. As reported in The Atlantic, the President used a loftier, more conciliatory approach in his address to Congress—despite offering few specifics, and sticking by many controversial claims and policies.

Wearing a blue and white striped tie instead of his usual red, Trump entered the House chamber to cheers from Republican members, a smile from speaker Paul Ryan and grin from vice-president Mike Pence, reported The Guardian. Many Democratic women wore white, a nod to the suffrage movement and the ongoing struggle for equality (since 1987, March is the Women's Month).

“I am here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength, and it is a message deeply delivered from my heart,” Trump said. “A new chapter of American greatness is now beginning. A new national pride is sweeping across our nation. And a new surge of optimism is placing impossible dreams firmly within our grasp. What we are witnessing today is the renewal of the American spirit,” he claimed, sticking to his populist tone.

Trump promised that "crumbling infrastructure will be replaced with new roads, bridges, tunnels, airports and railways gleaming across our very, very beautiful land. Our terrible drug epidemic will slow down and ultimately, stop. And our neglected inner cities will see a rebirth of hope, safety, and opportunity. Above all else, we will keep our promises to the American people.”

Trump also claimed that since his inauguration numerous companies had announced that they would invest “billions and billions of dollars” in the US and create tens of thousands of new jobs. But the cases predated by Trump are hard to fact-check, and it sounded more like propaganda than real facts.

Donald Trump also told the members of Congress the urgent need to restore security. That the country "must restore integrity and the rule of law to (US) borders", starting with the imminent "construction of a great wall along our southern border" as an effective weapon against drugs and crime".

Although the president's plan to build the wall has been welcomed by some Congressional Republicans and supporters, it has caused a diplomatic crisis with Mexico, whose president, Enrique Pena Nieto, cancelled an official visit to the US at the end of last month.

As well as the construction of the border wall, Trump has promised to curb immigration from certain countries, justifying his administration's approach by reminding lawmakers that "our obligation is to serve, protect, and defend the citizens of the United States," as reported in EFE.

"It is not compassionate, but reckless, to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur", Trump said, if the US was to win this struggle against "radical islamic terrorism".

In this context, the US president also addressed his plan to fight IS, ensuring that his administration "will work with our allies, including our friends and allies in the Muslim world, to extinguish this vile enemy from our planet".

Read the full transcript of Donald Trump speech to the Congress here