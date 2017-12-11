Advertisement

Trump's Personal Crusade Against Fake News

El presidente Donald J. Trump regresa a la Casa Blanca después de pasar el fin de semana en el resort de Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Foto: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump returns to the White House from Mar-a-Lago, Florida; in Washington, DC, USA, 10 December 2017. Earlier in the day, US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that women who have accused President Trump of sexual harassment 'should be heard.' (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL

The  US President wants Washington Post reporter David Wiegel fired over misleading tweet


By Andrea Rodés
December 11, 2017

Nobody doubts at this point that President Donald Trump does not like CNN, MSNBC, or any other liberal media that dares to criticize him. His personal crusade against the media - which he accuses of spreading false news - began during the election campaign and has spread throughout his first year in office.

And this crusade is here to stay. Especially since last Friday, when an error made by a Washington Post reporter  gave him wings to continue his personal fight against the press.

The author of the mistake is David Wiegel, political reporter of the Washington Post, who last Friday tweeted a photograph of the half empty pavilion of Pensacola, Florida, where Trump was going to give a speech, under the message: "Packed to the rafters". The fact was that the speech was yet to start and there were many people waiting outside. The photograph echoed the social media, although it did not accurately represent the number of people who attended his Pensacola rally.

Realizing his mistake, Wiegel apologized and deleted the tweet, but it was too late. "The president pulled all his anger with the whip of his Twitter account," notes the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

Despite Wiegel's apologies, Trump tweeted "I claim an apology and a retraction from fake news WaPo." On Saturday he went back to his Twitter account - which The New York Times defined on Sunday as the president's "Excalibur" - to add: "He should be fired."

 

"Past days have been bad for the press in terms of its relationship with Trump", observes La Vanguardia, mentioning two other blunders made by the American liberal press recently. ABC has decided to suspend Brian Ross for four weeks for having insinuated in front of the cameras that the president had conjured with the Russians to defeat Hillary Clinton in the election campaign, via Michael Flynn.

CNN also made a mistake recently reporting that Trump and other charges of his campaign received in September 2016 an email to access pirated emails from Democrats in Wikileaks. The information has been denied (the email was received in September 2017, when Wikileaks already made public these emails and documents).

