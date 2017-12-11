Trump's Personal Crusade Against Fake News

Nobody doubts at this point that President Donald Trump does not like CNN, MSNBC, or any other liberal media that dares to criticize him. His personal crusade against the media - which he accuses of spreading false news - began during the election campaign and has spread throughout his first year in office.

And this crusade is here to stay. Especially since last Friday, when an error made by a Washington Post reporter gave him wings to continue his personal fight against the press.

The author of the mistake is David Wiegel, political reporter of the Washington Post, who last Friday tweeted a photograph of the half empty pavilion of Pensacola, Florida, where Trump was going to give a speech, under the message: "Packed to the rafters". The fact was that the speech was yet to start and there were many people waiting outside. The photograph echoed the social media, although it did not accurately represent the number of people who attended his Pensacola rally.

Realizing his mistake, Wiegel apologized and deleted the tweet, but it was too late. "The president pulled all his anger with the whip of his Twitter account," notes the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

Despite Wiegel's apologies, Trump tweeted "I claim an apology and a retraction from fake news WaPo." On Saturday he went back to his Twitter account - which The New York Times defined on Sunday as the president's "Excalibur" - to add: "He should be fired."

Sure thing: I apologize. I deleted the photo after @dmartosko told me I'd gotten it wrong. Was confused by the image of you walking in the bottom right corner. https://t.co/fQY7GMNSaD — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) 9 de diciembre de 2017

"Past days have been bad for the press in terms of its relationship with Trump", observes La Vanguardia, mentioning two other blunders made by the American liberal press recently. ABC has decided to suspend Brian Ross for four weeks for having insinuated in front of the cameras that the president had conjured with the Russians to defeat Hillary Clinton in the election campaign, via Michael Flynn.

CNN also made a mistake recently reporting that Trump and other charges of his campaign received in September 2016 an email to access pirated emails from Democrats in Wikileaks. The information has been denied (the email was received in September 2017, when Wikileaks already made public these emails and documents).